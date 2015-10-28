EUR CAD plunges as crude oil gushes higher

No doubt, the focus of the FX market is centred on the outcome of the FOMC’s two-day meeting, due in less than one hour, which […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 28, 2015 5:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

No doubt, the focus of the FX market is centred on the outcome of the FOMC’s two-day meeting, due in less than one hour, which could have a major impact on the USD’s near term direction. But one other currency that has caught my attention today is the Candia dollar, which has rallied sharply. As oil is Canada’s number one export commodity, the CAD tends to follow crude prices very closely. As we reported the possibility yesterday, oil has surged some 6 per cent higher today. The rally in oil was evidently trigged by the official EIA crude stockpiles report that was published this afternoon. Although it showed another large build in commercial crude stocks, namely of 3.4 million barrels for the week ending October 23, stocks at Cushing Oklahoma, the delivery point of the WTI contract, actually fell by 785,000 barrels. What’s more, the increase was also slightly lower than expected and below the 4.1 million barrel build that was reported by the API last night. Once again, the build was driven by refineries processing less crude as many of them are still going through seasonal maintenance works. But the report also showed sharp draws in stocks of crude products, most notably distillates which fell by 3 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell by 1.1m barrels. The report therefore suggests that demand is strong and crude stocks could start to fall as more refineries return in the coming weeks in preparation for the winter.

If oil can sustain a rally here then the beleaguered Canadian currency could storm back to life, especially against currencies where the central bank is uber dovish, such as the euro. As a reminder, the ECB president Mario Draghi delivered a decisively dovish press conference last week as he strongly suggested that the size and composition of the bond buying programme could be expanded at the central bank’s December meeting. So, the EUR/CAD could fall sharply in the coming weeks as investors prepare for more QE from the ECB and as oil prices probably head higher, in part because of short-covering.

Indeed, the EUR/CAD may have already hit a ceiling when it formed a double top reversal pattern around 1.5560 at the end of August i.e. when oil prices had their first impulsive rally. Although crude went on to fall back quite dramatically in its corrective phase, there was no such correction in the EUR/CAD, which has remained capped below a short-term bearish trend. Today, it has broken below the pivotal 1.4645 handle which had been strong support and resistance in the past. Price is currently displaying a large bearish engulfing candle on its daily chart, which points to further losses should it close around the current levels.

If the EUR/CAD continues to head lower, as we think it might, then the next stop could well be around the medium term bullish trend line which comes in around 1.4350-4400. Thereafter, there is not much significant support until the psychologically-important 1.40 handle which is some 500+ pips below here. Incidentally, 1.4000 also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the last upswing.

If, on the other hand, the EUR/CAD rallies back above the pivotal 1.4645 handle, it will also need to break the bearish trend before the bullish trend could resume. This potential outcome appears less likely than the bearish scenario described above.

15.10.28 eurcad 15.10.28 eurcad weekly

Related tags: Brent CAD Crude Oil EIA Oil EUR/CAD trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.