EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD: Fed rate cuts, China stimulus add to downside risks

There’s a lot of excitement in Chinese markets about the latest stimulus measures to address flagging economic growth. Given it’s often used as a proxy for those traders looking to play China without directly investing in China, this type of environment should benefit cyclical currencies such as the Australian dollar.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 30, 2024 4:30 AM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD outperformed last week against EUR and GBP
  • As cyclical currency, the combination of fresh China stimulus measures and US soft landing hopes are providing tailwinds for the Aussie
  • Bias switches to selling EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD rallies

Overview

There’s a lot of excitement in Chinese markets about the latest stimulus measures to address flagging economic growth. Stocks are surging, so too commodity prices linked to construction and industrial activity. Given it’s often used as a proxy for those traders looking to play China without directly investing in China, this type of environment should benefit cyclical currencies such as the Australian dollar.

This note looks at the technical picture for EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD, providing levels for traders to watch should initial excitement surrounding the China stimulus measures extend beyond the short-term.

China data disappoints despite lowered expectations

Before looking at what’s been influencing the crosses, the chart below partly explains why Chinese policymakers moved to boost economic activity last week. It’s Citibank’s China economic surprise index, measuring the aggregate performance of incoming data relative to market expectations.

China eco surprise Sep 30 2024

Source: Refinitiv 

With a score of -35.4, the index indicates most economic data has been surprising on the downside in the September quarter, a notable development given expectations weren’t that high to begin with. It’s also been a factor that’s limited upside for the Aussie even with the softer US dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

Cyclical tailwinds strengthen

Given improved prospects for Chinese economic growth, the Aussie is now benefitting from a pickup in cyclical asset classes as seen in the correlation analysis looking at EUR/AUD on the left and GBP/AUD on the right.

Aussie cross correlations Sep 30 2024

From top to bottom, 2024 Fed rate cut pricing is shown in black, China A50 futures in blue, SGX iron ore in green, spot silver in yellow, COMEX copper in purple and USD/CNH in red. The correlation score is based on movements over the past 20 trading sessions.

What’s noticeable is the relationships, be they positive or negative, have strengthened over the past month, with tailwinds created by optimism the Fed will be able to stick a soft economic landing boosted further by China’s stimulus measures.

While far too early to determine whether the optimism is justified, recent developments have provided a window for the Aussie to outperform against lower beta plays on the global economy such as the euro and British pound.

EUR/AUD breaks down

EURAUD Sep 30 2024

EUR/AUD has broken down on the weekly chart, falling through a long-running uptrend and horizontal support at 1.6254 last week. With momentum indicators providing bearish signals, the downside break may encourage more traders to join the move, putting a larger downside move in play.

Those considering shorts could do so around these levels with a stop above 1.6150 for protection. On the downside, initial targets include 1.6000 and 1.5850. If the latter were to give way, there’s not a lot of visible levels evident until 1.52561 where the price found constant support in late 2022 and early 2023.

GBP/USD pushes through key level

GBPAUD Sep 30 2024

GBP/AUD is also looking heavy on the weeklies, pushing through 1.9349 which has often thwarted bearish moves dating back to early August. With RSI (14) and MACD generating bearish signals on momentum, this attempt may succeed where others have failed.

My preference would be to see weekly close below 1.9349 before initiating shorts, allowing for a stop to be placed above the level for protection. On the downside, the price bounced from 1.9280 in the middle of August, making that a level of note. If the move were to extend through that level, the December 2023 uptrend and 1.9100 would be potential downside targets for bears.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session EUR AUD GBP AUD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.