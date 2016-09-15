EUR AUD drops as risk assets rebound strongly

Today’s disappointing US macro data has triggered a general “risk-on” response in the financial markets with the dollar falling and stocks rebounding as the probability […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2016 5:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s disappointing US macro data has triggered a general “risk-on” response in the financial markets with the dollar falling and stocks rebounding as the probability of an interest rate rise recedes. This has benefited some buck-denominated commodities, like oil, copper and silver, which in turn have helped to underpin commodity currencies across the board. However, it remains to be seen if there is more drama on Friday in reaction to the US CPI inflation data.

Given the uncertainty about the US CPI, traders may prefer to play the strength of the commodity currencies against those where the central bank is still dovish, like the euro. One such pair is the EUR/AUD, which has fallen today even though the latest employment figures from Australia disappointed expectations overnight. When weakness in data fails to undermine a currency, this is usually very bullish (for the AUD in this case).

Indeed, the EUR/AUD is in the process of creating a bearish engulfing candle on its daily chart, which is obviously a bearish pattern as it shows a clear shift from previously buying to now selling pressure. The currency pair ran into strong resistance around the 1.5065-80 area today. Here, the 200-day moving average met the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the most recent downswing. In addition, price failed to hold its own above Tuesday’s high, thus forming a false breakout reversal pattern on the smaller time frames. Therefore, for as long as the EUR/AUD holds below this 1.5065-80 area, the near-term path of least resistance would be to the downside.

If the EUR/AUD now breaks and holds below the key short-term support at 1.4985 then it could lead to further follow-through in the selling pressure in the days to come. But the EUR/AUD has broken a bearish trend line already and also a key resistance area around 1.4890-4905. This area should therefore be watched closely for a potential bounce, though a break back below here would further strengthen the bearish argument.

16-09-15-euraud

Related tags: EUR/AUD trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/AUD articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Hawkish ECB causes EUR/AUD to breakout
By:
December 16, 2022 04:47 PM
    Research
    Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 8, 2022 02:22 AM
      China flag
      Additional China stimulus helps stimulate the Aussie
      By:
      August 25, 2022 07:04 PM
        Research
        European Open: EUR/AUD looks week ahead of German PPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 14, 2022 03:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.