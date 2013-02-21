EU PMI the focus as Fed minutes boost the USD

The USD has seen broad gains following the FOMC minutes as equity markets are a sea of red this morning and markets eye the potential […]


February 21, 2013 8:40 AM
The USD has seen broad gains following the FOMC minutes as equity markets are a sea of red this morning and markets eye the potential that the Federal Reserve will slowly start withdrawing its easy money policy. The head line that seems to have really got the ball rolling was “several members emphasised that the Committee should be prepared to vary the pace of asset purchases, either in response to changes in the economic outlook or as its evaluation of the efficiency and costs of such purchases evolved.”

The sour tone wasn’t helped with signs that the PBOC are to withdraw liquidity from money market operations with analyst thinking this could be the first step in China’s attempt to stem rising house prices.

The pound has been the biggest loser over the past 24 hours falling to levels not seen since July 2010. Looking at both sets of central bank minutes there is clear divergence between them as the BOE showed that one third of the MPC had voted for an extension to the QE programme and raised the bar for further gilt purchases with this view including current Governor King.

Today’s data will be all about the European flash PMI reports that we know ECB president Draghi likes as to use as recent economic performance for the EU. In the US the Philly Fed manufacturing index will be released along with existing homes sales, CPI, manufacturing PMI and the latest weekly jobless claims reading.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3220-1.3160-1.3080 | Resistance 1.3320-1.3400-1.3500


USD/JPY

Supports 93.20-92.80-91.40 | Resistance 94.30-95.00-96.20


GBP/USD

Supports  1.5125-1.5080-1.5000 | Resistance 1.5230-1.5280-1.5340

 

