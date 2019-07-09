Equity Brief US Indices on Hold Ahead of Powell

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 9, 2019 5:08 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Equity Brief: US Indices on Hold Ahead of Powell

Headlines

  • US indices closed mixed in quiet trade ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s Congressional Testimony tomorrow.
  • Communication Services (XLC) was the best performing sector on the day; Materials (XLB) were the weakest, dropping -1%.
  • Oil and gold finished essentially flat on the day.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • PepsiCo (PEP) fell -1%, despite reporting better-than-expected earnings.
    • Etsy (ETSY) rallied 4% after announcing a plan to offer free shipping on orders of more than $35.
    • Netflix (NFLX) tacked on 1% after an analyst reiterated his bullish call following a record start for the new season of “Stranger Things.”


