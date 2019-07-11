Equity Brief US Indices Hit Record Highs as Powell Sticks to the Dovish Script

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 11, 2019 5:13 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Equity Brief: US Indices Hit Record Highs as Powell Sticks to the Dovish Script


Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Headlines

  • Broad US indices closed at record levels, though the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 edged lower on the day.
  • Industrial stocks (XLI) were the strongest sector on the day; REITs (XLRE) were the weakest.
  • US data: CPI (June) came in generally as expected at 1.6% y/y, though “core” CPI (excluding energy and food costs) beat slightly at 2.1% y/y vs. 2.0% eyed. Separately, initial jobless claims dropped to 209k, signaling continued strength in the labor market.
  • Fed Chairman Powell reiterated his dovish comments from yesterday, citing global uncertainties from trade policy and noting that the central bank must not fall behind the curve like the BOJ.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Stocks like Cigna (CI, +9%), CVSHealth (CVS, +5%), and UnitedHealth (UNH, +6%) rallied on news that the Trump Administration was abandoning a play to curb rebates to pharmacy benefit managers.
    • Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) reported a large impairment loss last night, taking the stock down 3% today.
    • Weight Watchers International (WW) gained more than 8% on an upgrade from a JP Morgan analyst.


Related tags: Shares market Indices

Latest market news

View more
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Today 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Today 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.