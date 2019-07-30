Equity Brief Asian stocks inched higher ahead of Apple earnings Fed

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2019 4:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [30/07/2019 0550 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets have staged modest gains to recover yesterday’ losses ahead of key Fed’s FOMC meeting decision out on Wed, 31 Jul. Based on CME Fed Watch Tool, markets have already priced in fully a 25bps cut on the Fed fund rate to 2.00%-2.25%. The probability of a deeper 50bps cut has increased slightly from a week ago; from 20.9% to 26.1% as at 30 Jul.
  • No change in Bank of Japan’s monetary policy where short-term interest rate target is pegged at -0.1% and the yield curve control programme for the 10-year JGB yield remain changed at around 0%. BOJ has trimmed its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending Mar 2020 and added that it will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed.
  • Australia’s ASX 200 has breached above its Oct 2007 all-time high level of 6851 on an intraday basis; printed a high of 6875 but closed lower at 6848. The worst performer came from the technology sector that saw a sell-off of -1.39% after its strong gains seen yesterday, 29 Jul 2019.
  • FTSE 100 CFD futures has continued to consolidate its stellar gains seen in yesterday’s European session (+1.82%) triggered by a sell-off in the GBP/USD. As at today’s Asian mid-session, FTSE 100 CFD futures is up by 0.39% while German DAX CFD futures remain almost unchanged.

Up Next

  • Germany’s CPI data for Jul out @ 1200 GMT where consensus is set at 1.3% y/y
  • U.S. Core PCE data for Jun (Fed preferred gauge for inflation) out at 1230 GMT where consensus is set at 1.7% y/y
  • Apple, a bellwether component stock in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 earnings release after the close of today’s U.S. session. Consensus EPS forecast is pegged at $2.10 versus $2.34 EPS as reported in the same period last year.

Corporate Highlights


Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.