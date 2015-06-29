EM Rundown Which EM Currencies are Most Vulnerable to a Grexit

As most FX traders know by now, the negotiations over Greece’s debt took a sharp turn for the worse over the weekend, culminating in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2015 9:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As most FX traders know by now, the negotiations over Greece’s debt took a sharp turn for the worse over the weekend, culminating in the Greek government’s decision to call a public referendum on its creditors’ proposal on this coming Sunday. Early opinion polls suggest that the Greek populace is leaning toward voting “yes” (i.e. accepting the proposals in order to secure more bailout funds), but emerging market FX traders are likely to remain on edge throughout this entire week regardless.

Of course, most EM currencies do not have direct financial links to Greece’s relatively small economy, but traders are worried about the potential for contagion to the Eurozone economy as a whole. In other words, a Grexit-induced European financial calamity could spook traders across the world, leading to an outflow from EM currencies on the whole. If the Greece debt drama metastasizes, the most vulnerable EM currencies could be the usual suspects with large current deficits and external debts, including the South African rand, Turkish lira, and Hungarian forint.

As of writing, the market’s reaction to the so-called “Greferendum” has been relatively limited. Most major EM currencies are trading down by just 1.0% against the US dollar, with EM equities down similarly and EM government bond yields ticking up slightly.

Technical View: USDZAR

Of the most vulnerable currencies we mentioned above, today’s price action in the South African rand is perhaps the most interesting. USDZAR predictably gapped sharply higher before falling nearly 2,000 pips back down to fill the gap near 12.20 as of writing. With the gap now filled, bulls are hoping that the medium-term uptrend will resume.

So far, the pair has managed to hold its 50-day MA at 12.10, and the secondary indicators are also still constructive, with the MACD holding above the “0” level and the RSI bottoming near previous support near 40. Astute traders will even note the small bullish divergence in the 14-day RSI, suggesting that the selling pressure dissipated throughout last week.

Therefore, a bounce is favored as long as USDZAR holds above support in the 12.00 area, with a move back toward last month’s 13.5-year high still in play. On the other hand, a break below 12.00 could open up previous support levels at 11.75 and 11.35 next.

USDZAR6-29-2015 3-15-04 PMSource: City Index

Related tags: EMERGING MARKETS Forex Greece Grexit USD/TRY USD/ZAR

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EMERGING MARKETS articles

Board of currencies
Inflation fears hitting Emerging Markets Currencies
By:
November 18, 2021 05:32 PM
    Week Ahead: Dissecting a Trump Presidency for the market
    By:
    Global author
    November 10, 2016 11:25 PM
      EM Rundown: Which emerging markets will capitalize on falling currencies?
      By:
      Global author
      February 8, 2016 08:30 PM
        EM Rundown: Could USDTRY bulls quit cold turkey?
        By:
        Global author
        January 25, 2016 07:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.