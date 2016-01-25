EM Rundown Could USDTRY bulls quit cold turkey

Central banks will be traders’ central focus in the G10 this week, with monetary policy “decisions” out of the Federal Reserve, Reserve Bank of New […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 25, 2016 7:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Central banks will be traders’ central focus in the G10 this week, with monetary policy “decisions” out of the Federal Reserve, Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Bank of Japan, but there will also be some potentially important central bank meetings in the emerging world as well. While not too many readers are trading the currencies of Hungary, Nigeria, Ukraine or Israel (each of which features a central bank meeting this week), there will be central bank updates from more widely-followed nations like Russia, South Africa, and Turkey.

USD/RUB: CBR on hold despite ruble turmoil?

It’s been a rough start to the year for Russia’s economy, with weak inflation figures combined with a “flash crash” in the ruble to an all-time low against the US dollar reminding Russian citizens of the ongoing economic struggles. The CBR had previously suggested it would cut interest rates in one of its next three meetings, but may have to walk balk that dovish view at its meeting this Friday, given the recent weakness in the ruble.

While it’s possible that the central bank could even raise interest rates at its meeting, such a move could provoke political consequences with the economy struggling. After the potential blowoff top two weeks ago, USD/RUB is edging back up toward the 80.00 level and sellers may try to defend that area if the CBR comes out more hawkish than expected.

USD/ZAR: How high could the SARB hike?

Speaking of political issues, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will meet on Thursday for the first time since the government dismissed the country’s finance minister in December. The political turnover, along with a similarly struggling currency should force the SARB to hike interest rates at its meeting on Thursday; the real question is whether we’ll see a larger-than-usual 50bps hike (to 6.5%) or merely a run-of-the-mill 25bps increase (to 25bps).

In addition to the close decision on interest rates, the central bank will also release its latest economic forecasts, with most analysts expecting a downgrade to near-term GDP and CPI expectations. On balance, USD/ZAR may edge lower toward 16.00 if the SARB hikes 50bps, whereas a more conservative 25bps hike could reinvigorate the recent uptrend.

USD/TRY: Struggling at 3.0650 resistance ahead of QIR

Finally, though the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) won’t be making any decisions on interest rates this week, it will be releasing its latest economic forecasts in the Quarterly Inflation Report. This widely-watched release will give CBRT Governor Basci an opportunity to outline the central bank’s views on Turkey’s economy, including the latest impact of the drop in oil prices and possible comments about how the central bank plans to overhaul its process for making monetary policy decisions.

This release will be less “binary” than some of this week’s other EM central bank decisions, but could be particularly impactful for Turkey’s lira. As the chart below shows, USD/TRY rolled over off previous resistance at the 3.0650 last week, and a perceived-hawkish report from the CBRT could cause USD/TRY to break support at its 3-month bullish trend line and 50-day MA in the 2.97 zone. If seen, USD/TRY could then retreat back toward the 2.80 level. Of course, if the CBRT fails to deliver and comes off as more dovish, the lira rout could resume; if USD/TRY breaks conclusively above 3.0650 resistance, a continuation toward 3.10 or higher seems likely.

USDTRYDAILY1-25-2016 1-49-42 PM

Related tags: EMERGING MARKETS Lira Rand USD/RUB USD/TRY USD/ZAR Ruble Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EMERGING MARKETS articles

Board of currencies
Inflation fears hitting Emerging Markets Currencies
By:
November 18, 2021 05:32 PM
    Week Ahead: Dissecting a Trump Presidency for the market
    By:
    Global author
    November 10, 2016 11:25 PM
      EM Rundown: Which emerging markets will capitalize on falling currencies?
      By:
      Global author
      February 8, 2016 08:30 PM
        USD/MXN bears need a Peso-maker after this year’s start
        By:
        Global author
        January 12, 2016 08:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.