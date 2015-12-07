EM Rundown China China China China China

After last week’s major economic data in the developed world, including the highly-anticipated ECB meeting and US Non-Farm Payroll report, some traders may shift their […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2015 7:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After last week’s major economic data in the developed world, including the highly-anticipated ECB meeting and US Non-Farm Payroll report, some traders may shift their focus back to emerging markets this week, where by far the biggest star (as always) will be China.

Tomorrow (technically later tonight in the US), China will release its trade balance data for November. While traders forecast that the net trade balance (exports minus imports) will tick higher to 395B yuan, both imports and exports are expected to fall further, reflecting a generally slowing economy.

The following day, traders will get their first look at November’s inflation figures (01:30 GMT); in what’s become a gaping chasm of a divergence, consumer prices (CPI) are expected to tick higher by 1.3% y/y while producer prices (PPI) are actually expected to fall by 5.9% y/y.Regardless of which measure you look at, price pressures in the world’s second-largest economy are essentially non-existent, potentially making the case for easing from the PBOC.

Rounding out this week’s major Chinese data will be the monthly releases of Industril Production, Fixed Asset Investment, and Retail Sales figures on Saturday. Despite policymakers’ best efforts, China remains primarily a manufacturing-based economy, so the Industrial Production figure will be the most closely watched release. Last month Industrial Production hit its lowest rate since the Great Financial Crisis at 5.6% year-over-year and another subdued 5.7% reading is expected this weekend.

Technical view: USD/CNH

This is usually where we’d insert our standard disclaimer that China’s currency is not free-floating, so technical analysis tends to be less effective, but the country also decided to shift its exchange rate policy to a more market-determined rate in August, so those concerns are fading, especially now that the renminbi is part of the IMF’s SDR basket.

The SDR-acceptance rally was extremely short-lived and USD/CNH has now resumed its near-term uptrend to hit a new three-month high as at 6.47 as we go to press. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator continues to trend higher above both its signal line and the “0” level, showing strong and growing bullish momentum. From a technical perspective, the pair may have room for further upside toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 6.49 or even the 78.6% Fibo at 6.53 if this week’s data disappoints. Only a break below the bullish channel would call this near-term bullish bias into question.

USDCNHDAILY12-7-2015 2-26-00 PM

Related tags: China CPI economy Industrial Production PPI renminbi Trade Balance USD/CNH yuan

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.