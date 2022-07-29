ECI and PCE are hot for June. What does it mean for the Fed?

Today’s inflation data was higher than expected and the Fed is walking a thin line between lowering inflation and pushing growth lower.

July 29, 2022 4:43 PM
Market chart showing uptrend

During the FOMC press conference earlier in the week, Fed Chairman Powell mentioned 2 data points that are important to the Fed.  Powell noted at that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) was the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation as it captures more inflation data than CPI. The other measure he specifically mentioned and said that will be important for the Fed is the Employment Cost Index (ECI).  Both of those data points were released earlier today.  The ECI for Q2 rose by 1.3% vs an expectation 1.2% and a previous reading of 1.4%.  The PCE Price Index for June rose 6.8% YoY vs 6.7% YoY expected and 6.3% YoY in May.  This was the highest reading since January 1982! In addition, the Core PCE (which historically is the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation) rose 4.8% YoY vs an expectation of 4.7% YoY and 4.7% YoY in May.  We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that Personal Spending for June was 1.1% MoM vs 0.9% MoM expected and 0.3% MoM in May. Although the Fed won’t be happy with the higher inflation readings, it will like the fact that Personal Spending remains elevated as consumers deal with higher interest rates.

What are economic indicators?

Although there is still over 50 days until the next FOMC meeting, today’s data caused traders to buy the US Dollar.  Could the US Dollar Index be holding horizontal support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of May 30th to the highs of July 14th?  A close above 106.24 would signal a reversal candle. First resistance is the highs from July 27th at 107.43.  Above there, price can move to the 20-year highs at 109.29.  However, if the DXY moves closes below 107.79, the next support level is near 105.30, which is the 50% retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe, then horizontal support at 107.79.

20220729 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Yesterday we discussed USD/JPY and pondered whether or not the pair was entering a descending wedge, similar to the one from earlier in May. In May, the pair pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 31st to the highs of May 9th, near 126.36, before breaking out of the wedge and moving aggressively higher.  This time around, price reached a high of 130.39 on July 14th, and thus far, has pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the lows of May 24th to the highs of July 14th, near 132.87 (the actual low so far today so far is 132.50).  Although it is still early in the day, the buying of US Dollars has brought the pair back up to near 134.00.  If price closes near this level today, USD/JPY will have formed a hammer candlestick pattern, which is a 1-candle reversal pattern.  If price move higher, first resistance is at the lows of July 22nd, near 135.26.  Above there is the top, downward sloping trendline from the wedge near 137.50 and then the highs from July 14th, near 139.39,  However, if USD/JPY falls below today’s lows, the next level of support is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe at 131.35.

20220729 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Today’s inflation data was higher than expected and the Fed is walking a thin line between lowering inflation and pushing growth lower.  The US Dollar seems to be reacting to every headline and data point that comes out, which is causing volatility in USD/JPY.  Watch to see if the descending wedge holds for the pair.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Inflation ECI PCE Core PCE

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.