ECB slightly less dovish due to rising inflation

Although Christine Lagarde says she doesn’t see a rate hike in 2022 under current conditions, that could change

December 16, 2021 6:02 PM

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously.  However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024!  In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism.  Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.

Everything you wanted to know about the ECB

ECB members also adjusted their growth and inflation forecasts.  The committee sees inflation above their target of 2% for most of 2022, ending at 2.3% for the year.  It sees 1.8% inflation for 2023 and 2024.  In addition, the committee now sees growth in 2022 at 4.2%, 2.9% in 2023, and 1.6% in 2024.

See our 2022 inflation outlook!

EUR/USD had been trading lower in a long term downward sloping channel since May 26th.  The pair halted at its most recent low of 1.1186 on November 26th, posting a false breakout below the channel.  EUR/USD then bounced back into the range and is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle.  Often when price fails to hold the breakout on one side of a channel, it moves to the other side of the channel.  The target for the top trendline of the channel is near 1.1490.

20211216 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If price is to move toward target, it must get through some important resistance first.  Thus far, price hasn’t been able to get through horizontal resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the October 28th highs to the November 24th lows, near 1.1380.  Above there, resistance crosses at the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe at 1.1438, which confluences with the 50 day Moving Average at 1.1443.  First support is at the bottom trendline of the short term triangle near 1.1262 ahead of yesterday’s low of 1.1222.  If EUR/USD breaks below, it can run to the November 24th lows at 1.1144 and then long-term horizontal support at 1.1020.

20211216 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the ECB forecasting the end of their bond buying program at the end of Q3 2022, it is now “slightly less dovish”.  And although Christine Lagarde says she doesn’t see a rate hike in 2022 under current conditions, that could change.  Watch to see if stronger-than-expected inflation continues through Q1 2022, and if so, keep an eye on EUR/USD to see if it moves higher with it!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 


Related tags: EUR USD Forex Trade Ideas ECB

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
December 3, 2024 02:01 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – October 11, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 11, 2024 11:46 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Jul 15, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 15, 2024 11:40 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 26, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.