ECB Preview Mario Draghi Last Policy Decision

After eight years at the helm, today will be the last time we will see Mario Draghi deliver a press conference following the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2019 8:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After eight years at the helm, today will be the last time we will see Mario Draghi deliver a press conference following the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision. At the time of writing at midday in London, the euro was trading lower ahead of the ECB and as the markets awaited the EU’s decision on whether to extend the Brexit deadline to January 31. European stocks were higher, following on yesterday’s rebound on Wall Street.  

The outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi is almost certain not to announce any new changes following last month’s rate cut and QE relaunch, but the Italian will face some pressing questions - make no mistake about it. Last month’s moves to cut rates further into negative and restart bond-buying has proved controversial to say the least, with the ECB’s Governing Council being split about the decision: the heads of the German, French, Dutch and Austrian central banks have all voiced opposition against parts of the package.

But Mr Draghi will no doubt try and make a strong plea in support of the stimulus package and spend a bulk of the time explaining and justifying that decision. With the eurozone economy continuing to weaken, it is probably going to be easier for him to make a strong case for the need to keep policy extraordinarily loose compared to, say, the Fed’s Jay Powell.

Indeed, the latest Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data released this morning showed German manufacturing activity contracted again in October while growth in the services sector slowed down further. However, there was good news from France, where both sectors expanded – but only just in the case of manufacturing. However, this was not enough to lift the Eurozone manufacturing PMI average out of contraction, as it remained at 57.7 in October.

Overall, with the Eurozone inflation dropping to a three-year low of 0.8% and well below the ECB’s 2% target, and GDP annual growth rate at just 1.2% and falling, Mario Draghi will depart at a time when the economy is slowing down.

But it is not fair to blame Draghi or the ECB for the slowdown. Clearly, monetary policy alone is not enough to support a fragile economy. Draghi may once again call for looser fiscal policy from European governments – especially with Brexit and US-China trade spat still fully unresolved – although it is likely that his pleas will fall on deaf ears.

Some would argue even that the ECB under Draghi’s leadership has helped to prevent a bigger slowdown – or a depression, even – following its decisive actions at the height of the Eurozone debt crisis. But deep down, Draghi will probably feel a little more frustrated than he would have liked knowing that his actions have not been enough to stimulate growth. So, he will depart with mixed feelings and his successor Christine Lagarde will no doubt have a lot of work to do.


Source: eSignal and City Index

Related tags: Forex Euro Central Bank ECB

Latest market news

View more
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Downward trend
    USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:15 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:23 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 01:59 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.