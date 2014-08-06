ECB decision preview 8211 will Draghi trigger EUR USD declines

The European Central Bank will announce its latest interest rates decision tomorrow (7th August) at 12:45 PM (BST), but no one is expecting anything as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2014 7:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The European Central Bank will announce its latest interest rates decision tomorrow (7th August) at 12:45 PM (BST), but no one is expecting anything as spectacular as the package of measures the ECB unveiled in June.

  • In an effort to stave off the threat of deflation and give signs of nascent growth a shot in the arm the central bank on Thursday 5th June unleashed an unprecedented package of measures:
  • A new Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) providing €400bn of cheap credit to euro-zone banks for lending to small firms
  • Preparation for a new market for banks to bundle (securitise) loans to small firms
  • Interest rate cuts–headline rate to 0.15%; rate for cash deposited by banks at ECB cut to a negative number -0.1%
  • Stopped ‘sterilising’ sovereign bonds bought during 2011 and 2012. (‘Sterilisation’ is offsetting the effect of massive transactions on the market by selling or buying currency
  • ‘Threat’ of further action if needed it, interpreted by many as more money printing (quantitative easing)

The EUR/USD pair’s reaction on the day was to initially jump to $1.363 from $1.36, before falling sharply to $1.355 and eventually trading as low as 1.3502.

Don’t expect a ‘big figure’ EUR/USD reaction to the ECB’s reaction tomorrow.

For one thing there are no major announcements left to make, after June and the further details in July.

However, it seems to make sense that the customary post-announcement Q&A (press conference) could yield some comments from President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi that could move the EUR/USD at least moderately lower.

This is what we expect Draghi to be asked:

1) Whether, in his view, euro-zone sovereign bond markets are in a bubble after another record low on 10-year Bund yields

2) His thoughts on inflation after the 0.4% lower-low print last week (though a formal inflation forecast is not scheduled in tomorrow’s announcements)

3) Whether credible bank asset-quality ratio/stress tests (announcements due in October) will produce more surprises, like Banco Espirito Santo.

On inflation, Draghi is likely to emphasise that we should wait for the June measures to take hold and point out that TLTROs have not started yet.

Regarding stress tests, Draghi has already stated banks do not need to fail in order to prove the credibility of the exercise. He’ll probably repeat this.

As for the currency, we do not rule out further declines in EUR/USD following the inevitable reporter question on currencies. Considering EUR/USD is 3 cents lower than the June 5th decision, Draghi could well trigger further euro declines in the event that he expresses his approval with the euro’s latest trajectory.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.