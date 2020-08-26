Earnings Play Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is coming to the end of a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2020 11:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Ulta Beauty

On Thursday, after market, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is expected to release second quarter EPS of $0.13 compared to $2.76 the prior year on sales of approximately $1.2 billion vs. $1.7 billion last year. The company operates of a chain of beauty retailers and its expected move based on front-month options is 8.8%.    

Looking at a daily chart, Ulta Beauty's stock price is coming to the end of a symmetrical triangle pattern that price has been consolidating within for the majority of 2020. A symmetrical triangle pattern is more often considered as a continuation pattern as opposed to a trend reversal pattern, and Ulta's stock price has been in a downtrend since mid-2019. Price is will probably hold under the upper trendline before breaking down to 203.00. If price penetrates 203.00 and the lower trendline, it will likely gain momentum and fall to 186.00. However, if price manages to break above the upper trendline it could reach for resistance at 229.00. If price can get above 229.00, it could be the beginning of a new long-term uptrend. Regardless of which direction price breaks out, it will likely be a large move.  



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Trade

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.