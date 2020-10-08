Earnings Play Nielsen Holdings

Look for resistance at the upper trendline of the descending broadening wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2020 12:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Nielsen Holdings

On Friday, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $0.39 compared to $0.51 a year ago on revenue of approximately $1.5 billion vs. $1.6 billion last year. Nielsen operates as a marketing services company and its current analyst consensus rating is 9 buys, 6 holds and 3 sells, according to Bloomberg.

Looking at a daily chart, Nielsen's stock price appears to be falling within a descending broadening wedge pattern that began to form in early-August. The RSI also peaked in early-August and has been falling since. The simple moving averages (SMA) are positioned in a bearish manner with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA. Price will likely continue to advance to the upper trendline of the pattern where it will likely find resistance and stop rising. If price is stopped at the upper trendline it will probably sell off to the 13.30 support level. If price breaks out below 13.30, then is could drop all the way down to 11.80. On the other hand, if price breaks out above the upper trendline traders should look to 15.90 as the first target. If price can get above 15.90, it could potentially reach for the pattern peak of 16.70.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now
Today 06:42 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY look ready to rip despite an anticipated ECB rate cut
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi bulls and bears set to dual it out at key resistance level
Today 02:37 AM
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Yesterday 06:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 2, 2024 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.