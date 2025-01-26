Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE

Stocks continued to rally last week with another drive after President Trump’s inauguration. Now we get to hear from the Fed and then Friday brings an important piece of inflation data.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 8:00 AM
stocks_04
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

 

 

 

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Talking Points:

  • The first week of President Trump’s second term was a positive for stocks with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all showing gains.
  • The S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh yearly high, extending the bounce after filling the election gap last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains below the 45k level that showed as resistance in November and December, and that’s the next major obstacle for bulls. Similarly, the Nasdaq hasn’t yet been able to show sustained drive above the 22k psychological level as buyers shied away from another test of the big figure this week. But that’s the big level sitting overhead for the tech-heavy index.
  • For next week there’s an FOMC rate decision on Wednesday and Core PCE data on Friday, both of which could have a strong macro drive as rallies have run in U.S. equities around the inauguration of President Trump.
  • I covered equity indices in our 2025 forecasts, and you’re welcome to access the entire section from the below link:

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

The last notable pullback in U.S. equities fired off around the FOMC rate decision in December, when the bank sounded less dovish than they had in the months before. And that relative weakness in equities remained through early-2025 trade, until support finally showed the Monday before last and stocks bounced aggressively through the inauguration of President Trump.

President Trump’s first week back in office came along with continued bullish drive in U.S. equities. Trump had a speech at Davos that seemed almost designed to pump equities and, in-turn, growth projections. There was also a comment which he said he would demand lower rates, which sets the stage for some possible tension with FOMC Chair Jerome Powell later in the year. But, at this point markets seemed content to chew on the positive drivers as the S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh all-time-high, finally crossing the 6,100 level that had set resistance back in December.

The two-week-rally in SPX currently stands at just a tick under 5.5%, which is an astounding move by any stretch. But perhaps more interesting is where this happened, as it was after the election gap had filled earlier in the prior week that the tone started to shift.

 

SPX Weekly Chart

spx weekly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

S&P 500 Monthly

 

Next week is the final week of January so the Friday close will also be the close of the January monthly bar. And from that monthly chart at this point, January has been a massively bullish outlay and if it closes near highs, the door remains open for continued gains. As for follow-through resistance levels, there’s a Fibonacci projection plotted at 6,145 and then the 6,200 psychological level becomes a logical next spot of interest.

Of course, the FOMC rate decision and the Core PCE data will have some impact on how the monthly candle finishes, and if this sees an erase of the monthly gain with a net show of indecision, the door can quickly open for retracement or pullback themes.

 

SPX Monthly Price Chart

spx monthly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Dow Jones

 

It’s been a similarly strong month for the Dow but the range so far in January is less than the size of moves in both November and December. But – like what showed above in SPX, sellers had an open door to drive a deeper sell-off and they failed to do so, leading to the extended underside wick on the monthly chart with one week left to go ahead of the January close.

In the Dow, it’s the 45k level that looms large. Bulls tried and failed to leave that behind on two separate occasions last year, which eventually led to the pullback and test of the 42k level.

The rally over the past two weeks has been intense and as of this writing, it’s even outpaced the advance in SPX by a slight margin. But – with that said, it’s more difficult to run bullish continuation scenarios in the Dow given that price remains below the 45k level, while SPX has already pushed up to a fresh all-time-high.

As such, there could be interest for pullback plays in the Dow, or for bulls, retracement setups. There’s some remaining unfilled gap from the past two weeks that could serve as support potential and that will remain of interest until either fresh highs are formed or sellers take out supports to elicit larger reversal themes.

 

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dow jones daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Nasdaq

 

As we move deeper into earnings season the Mag 7 group becomes a larger focal point. NVIDIA reports about a month from now and that’s been a big driver in the bullish ascent for equities, but next week brings results from Tesla. And given the reaction to Netflix, this remains a big point of interest on the bullish equity scenario.

The rally in the Nasdaq 100 over the past couple of weeks is a bit stronger than what’s shown in SPX but not quite as large as what’s currently showing in the Dow. And while 45k remains a clear point of resistance potential in the Dow, it’s the 22k level that’s of interest in the Nasdaq 100 as there was just two daily closes above that price in December, before prices sold off on Fed day and there hasn’t been a test above since.

Similar to the Dow above, there is some unfilled gap that can be of interest for bullish continuation scenarios. Of particular interest would be the gap from last Tuesday’s close to Wednesday’s open, from 21,557-21,722. If that can’t hold it wouldn’t exactly be a positive sign but, given the Tesla earnings report there could be motivation for a deeper retracement, so bulls wouldn’t necessarily be done for should that zone not hold. Below that, there’s a secondary zone of support potential from 21,087-21,334 and if that doesn’t hold, bulls may have something larger to worry about.

As an ‘s3’ area of support, I’m still tracking the 20,673 level that set the highs back in July, and this is also the 161.8% extension of the 2022 pullback move.

From the daily chart, there’s a current bearish engulf formation that’s brewing, and this points to deeper pullback potential into early trade next week.

 

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq 100 daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Talking Points:

  • The first week of President Trump’s second term was a positive for stocks with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all showing gains.
  • The S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh yearly high, extending the bounce after filling the election gap last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains below the 45k level that showed as resistance in November and December, and that’s the next major obstacle for bulls. Similarly, the Nasdaq hasn’t yet been able to show sustained drive above the 22k psychological level as buyers shied away from another test of the big figure this week. But that’s the big level sitting overhead for the tech-heavy index.
  • For next week there’s an FOMC rate decision on Wednesday and Core PCE data on Friday, both of which could have a strong macro drive as rallies have run in U.S. equities around the inauguration of President Trump.
  • I covered equity indices in our 2025 forecasts, and you’re welcome to access the entire section from the below link:

 

Indices AD

 

The last notable pullback in U.S. equities fired off around the FOMC rate decision in December, when the bank sounded less dovish than they had in the months before. And that relative weakness in equities remained through early-2025 trade, until support finally showed the Monday before last and stocks bounced aggressively through the inauguration of President Trump.

President Trump’s first week back in office came along with continued bullish drive in U.S. equities. Trump had a speech at Davos that seemed almost designed to pump equities and, in-turn, growth projections. There was also a comment which he said he would demand lower rates, which sets the stage for some possible tension with FOMC Chair Jerome Powell later in the year. But, at this point markets seemed content to chew on the positive drivers as the S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh all-time-high, finally crossing the 6,100 level that had set resistance back in December.

The two-week-rally in SPX currently stands at just a tick under 5.5%, which is an astounding move by any stretch. But perhaps more interesting is where this happened, as it was after the election gap had filled earlier in the prior week that the tone started to shift.

 

SPX Weekly Chart

spx weekly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

S&P 500 Monthly

 

Next week is the final week of January so the Friday close will also be the close of the January monthly bar. And from that monthly chart at this point, January has been a massively bullish outlay and if it closes near highs, the door remains open for continued gains. As for follow-through resistance levels, there’s a Fibonacci projection plotted at 6,145 and then the 6,200 psychological level becomes a logical next spot of interest.

Of course, the FOMC rate decision and the Core PCE data will have some impact on how the monthly candle finishes, and if this sees an erase of the monthly gain with a net show of indecision, the door can quickly open for retracement or pullback themes.

 

SPX Monthly Price Chart

spx monthly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Dow Jones

 

It’s been a similarly strong month for the Dow but the range so far in January is less than the size of moves in both November and December. But – like what showed above in SPX, sellers had an open door to drive a deeper sell-off and they failed to do so, leading to the extended underside wick on the monthly chart with one week left to go ahead of the January close.

In the Dow, it’s the 45k level that looms large. Bulls tried and failed to leave that behind on two separate occasions last year, which eventually led to the pullback and test of the 42k level.

The rally over the past two weeks has been intense and as of this writing, it’s even outpaced the advance in SPX by a slight margin. But – with that said, it’s more difficult to run bullish continuation scenarios in the Dow given that price remains below the 45k level, while SPX has already pushed up to a fresh all-time-high.

As such, there could be interest for pullback plays in the Dow, or for bulls, retracement setups. There’s some remaining unfilled gap from the past two weeks that could serve as support potential and that will remain of interest until either fresh highs are formed or sellers take out supports to elicit larger reversal themes.

 

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dow jones daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Nasdaq

 

As we move deeper into earnings season the Mag 7 group becomes a larger focal point. NVIDIA reports about a month from now and that’s been a big driver in the bullish ascent for equities, but next week brings results from Tesla. And given the reaction to Netflix, this remains a big point of interest on the bullish equity scenario.

The rally in the Nasdaq 100 over the past couple of weeks is a bit stronger than what’s shown in SPX but not quite as large as what’s currently showing in the Dow. And while 45k remains a clear point of resistance potential in the Dow, it’s the 22k level that’s of interest in the Nasdaq 100 as there was just two daily closes above that price in December, before prices sold off on Fed day and there hasn’t been a test above since.

Similar to the Dow above, there is some unfilled gap that can be of interest for bullish continuation scenarios. Of particular interest would be the gap from last Tuesday’s close to Wednesday’s open, from 21,557-21,722. If that can’t hold it wouldn’t exactly be a positive sign but, given the Tesla earnings report there could be motivation for a deeper retracement, so bulls wouldn’t necessarily be done for should that zone not hold. Below that, there’s a secondary zone of support potential from 21,087-21,334 and if that doesn’t hold, bulls may have something larger to worry about.

As an ‘s3’ area of support, I’m still tracking the 20,673 level that set the highs back in July, and this is also the 161.8% extension of the 2022 pullback move.

From the daily chart, there’s a current bearish engulf formation that’s brewing, and this points to deeper pullback potential into early trade next week.

 

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq 100 daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Talking Points:

  • The first week of President Trump’s second term was a positive for stocks with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all showing gains.
  • The S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh yearly high, extending the bounce after filling the election gap last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains below the 45k level that showed as resistance in November and December, and that’s the next major obstacle for bulls. Similarly, the Nasdaq hasn’t yet been able to show sustained drive above the 22k psychological level as buyers shied away from another test of the big figure this week. But that’s the big level sitting overhead for the tech-heavy index.
  • For next week there’s an FOMC rate decision on Wednesday and Core PCE data on Friday, both of which could have a strong macro drive as rallies have run in U.S. equities around the inauguration of President Trump.
  • I covered equity indices in our 2025 forecasts, and you’re welcome to access the entire section from the below link:

 

Indices AD

 

The last notable pullback in U.S. equities fired off around the FOMC rate decision in December, when the bank sounded less dovish than they had in the months before. And that relative weakness in equities remained through early-2025 trade, until support finally showed the Monday before last and stocks bounced aggressively through the inauguration of President Trump.

President Trump’s first week back in office came along with continued bullish drive in U.S. equities. Trump had a speech at Davos that seemed almost designed to pump equities and, in-turn, growth projections. There was also a comment which he said he would demand lower rates, which sets the stage for some possible tension with FOMC Chair Jerome Powell later in the year. But, at this point markets seemed content to chew on the positive drivers as the S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh all-time-high, finally crossing the 6,100 level that had set resistance back in December.

The two-week-rally in SPX currently stands at just a tick under 5.5%, which is an astounding move by any stretch. But perhaps more interesting is where this happened, as it was after the election gap had filled earlier in the prior week that the tone started to shift.

 

SPX Weekly Chart

spx weekly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

S&P 500 Monthly

 

Next week is the final week of January so the Friday close will also be the close of the January monthly bar. And from that monthly chart at this point, January has been a massively bullish outlay and if it closes near highs, the door remains open for continued gains. As for follow-through resistance levels, there’s a Fibonacci projection plotted at 6,145 and then the 6,200 psychological level becomes a logical next spot of interest.

Of course, the FOMC rate decision and the Core PCE data will have some impact on how the monthly candle finishes, and if this sees an erase of the monthly gain with a net show of indecision, the door can quickly open for retracement or pullback themes.

 

SPX Monthly Price Chart

spx monthly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Dow Jones

 

It’s been a similarly strong month for the Dow but the range so far in January is less than the size of moves in both November and December. But – like what showed above in SPX, sellers had an open door to drive a deeper sell-off and they failed to do so, leading to the extended underside wick on the monthly chart with one week left to go ahead of the January close.

In the Dow, it’s the 45k level that looms large. Bulls tried and failed to leave that behind on two separate occasions last year, which eventually led to the pullback and test of the 42k level.

The rally over the past two weeks has been intense and as of this writing, it’s even outpaced the advance in SPX by a slight margin. But – with that said, it’s more difficult to run bullish continuation scenarios in the Dow given that price remains below the 45k level, while SPX has already pushed up to a fresh all-time-high.

As such, there could be interest for pullback plays in the Dow, or for bulls, retracement setups. There’s some remaining unfilled gap from the past two weeks that could serve as support potential and that will remain of interest until either fresh highs are formed or sellers take out supports to elicit larger reversal themes.

 

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dow jones daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Nasdaq

 

As we move deeper into earnings season the Mag 7 group becomes a larger focal point. NVIDIA reports about a month from now and that’s been a big driver in the bullish ascent for equities, but next week brings results from Tesla. And given the reaction to Netflix, this remains a big point of interest on the bullish equity scenario.

The rally in the Nasdaq 100 over the past couple of weeks is a bit stronger than what’s shown in SPX but not quite as large as what’s currently showing in the Dow. And while 45k remains a clear point of resistance potential in the Dow, it’s the 22k level that’s of interest in the Nasdaq 100 as there was just two daily closes above that price in December, before prices sold off on Fed day and there hasn’t been a test above since.

Similar to the Dow above, there is some unfilled gap that can be of interest for bullish continuation scenarios. Of particular interest would be the gap from last Tuesday’s close to Wednesday’s open, from 21,557-21,722. If that can’t hold it wouldn’t exactly be a positive sign but, given the Tesla earnings report there could be motivation for a deeper retracement, so bulls wouldn’t necessarily be done for should that zone not hold. Below that, there’s a secondary zone of support potential from 21,087-21,334 and if that doesn’t hold, bulls may have something larger to worry about.

As an ‘s3’ area of support, I’m still tracking the 20,673 level that set the highs back in July, and this is also the 161.8% extension of the 2022 pullback move.

From the daily chart, there’s a current bearish engulf formation that’s brewing, and this points to deeper pullback potential into early trade next week.

 

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq 100 daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

 

 

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Talking Points:

  • The first week of President Trump’s second term was a positive for stocks with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all showing gains.
  • The S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh yearly high, extending the bounce after filling the election gap last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains below the 45k level that showed as resistance in November and December, and that’s the next major obstacle for bulls. Similarly, the Nasdaq hasn’t yet been able to show sustained drive above the 22k psychological level as buyers shied away from another test of the big figure this week. But that’s the big level sitting overhead for the tech-heavy index.
  • For next week there’s an FOMC rate decision on Wednesday and Core PCE data on Friday, both of which could have a strong macro drive as rallies have run in U.S. equities around the inauguration of President Trump.
  • I covered equity indices in our 2025 forecasts, and you’re welcome to access the entire section from the below link:

 

Indices AD

 

The last notable pullback in U.S. equities fired off around the FOMC rate decision in December, when the bank sounded less dovish than they had in the months before. And that relative weakness in equities remained through early-2025 trade, until support finally showed the Monday before last and stocks bounced aggressively through the inauguration of President Trump.

President Trump’s first week back in office came along with continued bullish drive in U.S. equities. Trump had a speech at Davos that seemed almost designed to pump equities and, in-turn, growth projections. There was also a comment which he said he would demand lower rates, which sets the stage for some possible tension with FOMC Chair Jerome Powell later in the year. But, at this point markets seemed content to chew on the positive drivers as the S&P 500 jumped up to a fresh all-time-high, finally crossing the 6,100 level that had set resistance back in December.

The two-week-rally in SPX currently stands at just a tick under 5.5%, which is an astounding move by any stretch. But perhaps more interesting is where this happened, as it was after the election gap had filled earlier in the prior week that the tone started to shift.

 

SPX Weekly Chart

spx weekly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

S&P 500 Monthly

 

Next week is the final week of January so the Friday close will also be the close of the January monthly bar. And from that monthly chart at this point, January has been a massively bullish outlay and if it closes near highs, the door remains open for continued gains. As for follow-through resistance levels, there’s a Fibonacci projection plotted at 6,145 and then the 6,200 psychological level becomes a logical next spot of interest.

Of course, the FOMC rate decision and the Core PCE data will have some impact on how the monthly candle finishes, and if this sees an erase of the monthly gain with a net show of indecision, the door can quickly open for retracement or pullback themes.

 

SPX Monthly Price Chart

spx monthly 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Dow Jones

 

It’s been a similarly strong month for the Dow but the range so far in January is less than the size of moves in both November and December. But – like what showed above in SPX, sellers had an open door to drive a deeper sell-off and they failed to do so, leading to the extended underside wick on the monthly chart with one week left to go ahead of the January close.

In the Dow, it’s the 45k level that looms large. Bulls tried and failed to leave that behind on two separate occasions last year, which eventually led to the pullback and test of the 42k level.

The rally over the past two weeks has been intense and as of this writing, it’s even outpaced the advance in SPX by a slight margin. But – with that said, it’s more difficult to run bullish continuation scenarios in the Dow given that price remains below the 45k level, while SPX has already pushed up to a fresh all-time-high.

As such, there could be interest for pullback plays in the Dow, or for bulls, retracement setups. There’s some remaining unfilled gap from the past two weeks that could serve as support potential and that will remain of interest until either fresh highs are formed or sellers take out supports to elicit larger reversal themes.

 

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dow jones daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Nasdaq

 

As we move deeper into earnings season the Mag 7 group becomes a larger focal point. NVIDIA reports about a month from now and that’s been a big driver in the bullish ascent for equities, but next week brings results from Tesla. And given the reaction to Netflix, this remains a big point of interest on the bullish equity scenario.

The rally in the Nasdaq 100 over the past couple of weeks is a bit stronger than what’s shown in SPX but not quite as large as what’s currently showing in the Dow. And while 45k remains a clear point of resistance potential in the Dow, it’s the 22k level that’s of interest in the Nasdaq 100 as there was just two daily closes above that price in December, before prices sold off on Fed day and there hasn’t been a test above since.

Similar to the Dow above, there is some unfilled gap that can be of interest for bullish continuation scenarios. Of particular interest would be the gap from last Tuesday’s close to Wednesday’s open, from 21,557-21,722. If that can’t hold it wouldn’t exactly be a positive sign but, given the Tesla earnings report there could be motivation for a deeper retracement, so bulls wouldn’t necessarily be done for should that zone not hold. Below that, there’s a secondary zone of support potential from 21,087-21,334 and if that doesn’t hold, bulls may have something larger to worry about.

As an ‘s3’ area of support, I’m still tracking the 20,673 level that set the highs back in July, and this is also the 161.8% extension of the 2022 pullback move.

From the daily chart, there’s a current bearish engulf formation that’s brewing, and this points to deeper pullback potential into early trade next week.

 

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq 100 daily 12425Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley SPX 500 Dow Jones Nasdaq US Tech 100 Stocks Equities Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 24, 2025 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
By:
David Song
Yesterday 10:00 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
        By:
        David Song
        January 24, 2025 04:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.