Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted on rate cut uncertainty

US stocks point to a modestly weaker open amid Fed rate cut uncertainty and ahead of Nvidia earnings tomorrow. Fed speakers have sounded cautious about cutting rates despite inflation cooling in April. The US economic calendar is quiet today. Attention will be on more Fed speakers ahead of tomorrow's FOMC minutes. Meanwhile, Macy's and Lowe's point to a stronger open after beating estimates.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:20 PM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.01% at 39,800

S&P futures -0.07% at 5307

Nasdaq futures -0.24% at 18630

In Europe

FTSE -0.35% at 8396

Dax -0.35% at 18696

  • US stocks slip modestly lower amid a quiet calendar
  • Fed speakers support higher rates for longer
  • Macy’s, Lowe’s beat forecasts
  • Oil slips falls on worries over the demand outlook

More Fed speakers in focus 

US stocks are heading for a weaker open after Federal Reserve officials cautioned against rate cuts and despite upbeat earnings from retailers such as Macy's and Lowe's.

Despite inflation cooling in April, Federal Reserve officials have adopted a cautious tone surrounding interest rate cuts. Policymakers have given away few clues on the timing of rate cuts this year, and several have said that they would like to see more evidence that inflation is cooling towards the 2% target before loosening monetary policy.

The market is currently pricing in just one 25 basis point rate cut this year and a 68% probability of a second rate cut before the end of the year.

Given today's quiet U.S. economic calendar, attention will be focused on Federal Reserve speakers, including Fed governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and New York Fed president John Williams.

Corporate news

Traders are showing some caution ahead of Nvidia's earnings, which will be released after the close tomorrow and could be a litmus test for the success of the AI boom. Nvidia trades  0.7% higher pre-open.

Lowe’s is set to open around 3% higher after beating expectations even as consumers spent less on DIY. The home improvements retailer posted EPS of $3.06 versus the $2.94 expected, on revenue of $21.36 versus the $21.12 billion forecast. However, this was a year-over-year sales decline down from $22.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, as customers bought fewer pricier items.

Macy's is set to open higher after earnings beat estimates, a sign of progress in its turnaround strategy. The department store posted EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.15 expected, on revenue of $4.85 billion against the $4.86 billion expected. Macy's is set to close around 150 Macy's stores and open new Bloomingdale and Bluemercury stores.

Palo Alto Networks is set to open 8% lower after the cyber security firm’s Q4 billing forecasts disappointed high expectations. The company faces weakness in spending by clients concerned with the uncertain economic environment.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis.

The Dow Jones has extended its recovery from 37700, the May low, and has risen to a peak of just above 40,000. The price is consolidating just below 40,000. Buyers will look to take out 40,000 to extend gains to fresh ATHs towards 40,500. Support can be seen at 39294, last week’s low and the February high. Below here, the 50 SMA comes into play at 38,850.

Dow Jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is rising amid uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates. A lack of data so far this week keeps the focus on Fed speakers ahead of tomorrow's FOMC minutes.

EUR/USD is falling after German PPI fell by more than expected to -3.3%, down from -2.9%. However, losses could be limited amid doubts over whether the ECB will cut rates again in July after an expected June cut.

GBP/USD is falling ahead of a speech by Bank of England Andrew and tomorrow's CPI data. CPI is expected to cool to 2.1% YoY, down from 3.2%, and comes after Kantar data showed that grocery inflation cooled to 2.4%, its slowest level since October 2020. Investors will be watching BoE’s Bailey for further clues over the timing of a possible BoE rate cut.

Oil falls on demand concerns.

Oil prices are falling, extending losses from the previous session amid worries that higher US interest rates for longer could hurt economic activity in the world's largest oil-consuming country this year. However, losses could be limited as demand is expected to recover as rates increase over this summer.

Meanwhile, demand from China was also looking weak after reports showed that China's oil demand fell 3% month on month to 14.6 million barrels per day in April.

Looking ahead, attention will be on US inventories, which are expected to fall by 0.9 million barrels for the week ending May 17th, up from a 2.5 million barrel draw during the previous week.

Related tags: US Open Dow Jones USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Analysis: Rates and Inventories
Today 02:21 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains bullish amid recent US data weakness
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Bitcoin traders should track Wall Street, Nvidia for directional cue
Today 06:30 AM
RBNZ preview: Timeline for taming inflation key for New Zealand dollar reaction
Today 04:04 AM
USD/CAD catches a bid ahead of Canadian inflation report
Today 03:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX set for a quiet start ahead of Fed minutes, NVDA earnings
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:17 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 17, 2024 01:23 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steadies after jobless claims, Fed speak
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 16, 2024 01:19 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises towards record highs after CPI cools
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 15, 2024 01:40 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.