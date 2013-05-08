Dow Jones closes at new high

A new high was reached by the Dow Jones last night (May 7th) as the index closed at its highest ever point.

Markets have been responding strongly in the last few weeks and five-year highs have been hit by both the FTSE 100 and the Nikkei index in recent days.

The Dow rose 87 points to 15,056 on the back of jobs data released by the US government that was better than expected.

Other world markets have also gained this week and another record-breaker came in Europe, with Germany's Dax hitting a fresh record, rising 70 points to 8,182.

"We don't think people are giving enough credit to the strength of the economy,'' said Ryan Detrick, a senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research.

There were more records in the US too, as the Standard & Poor's 500 closed at a record high for the fourth successive day.

Yesterday, the FTSE 100 reached 6,549.58, which was its highest point in five-and-a-half years.

