Dow Jones, China A50 look to go their separate ways

Wall Street indices may be around their record highs, yet the Dow Jones has been knocked from its perch and considering its next leg lower. Yet I suspect buyers are lurking around the China A50 in anticipation of its next leg higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 23, 2024 3:00 AM
Wall_street_sign
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wall Street indices may be around their record highs, yet the Dow Jones has been knocked from its perch and considering its next leg lower. Yet I suspect buyers are lurking around the China A50 in anticipation of its next leg higher.

 

Dow Jones technical analysis:

The recent outperformer on Wall Street is having second thoughts this week, with the Dow Jones now considering a break beneath its 43k level. A 3-star bearish reversal pattern has formed on the daily chart (evening star), and a lower high has since formed on the 4-hour chart.

 

A dark cloud cover also formed on the 4-hour chart, with its high respecting a prior support level at 43,288. A break beneath the 42,937 low assumes bearish continuation and brings the 42,587 low into focus near a 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.

 

Note that the 4-hour RSI (14) formed a bearish divergence ahead of the 3-day reversal, and has since confirmed the move lower. It has also yet to reach oversold, hence the bias for at least one more leg lower.

20241023dji

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

China A50 futures technical analysis:

The rally from the September low to October high was nothing short of impressive, having risen just shy of 50% in under three weeks. News of stimulus ahead of golden week was the news speculators had been waiting for, so much that many of seemed to be more focussed on buying more stocks during the holiday period over spending time with family.

 

Yet when cash markets reopened, traders were quick to book profits when it was revealed no further stimulus was imminent, resulting in a -21% retracement. This technically places the China A50 into a bear market, even if only just.

 

Still, buyers resurfaced around 13,000 and the monthly pivot point, allowing the China A50 market to form a prominent bullish engulfing day around the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The bullish candle was also on higher volume to suggest initiative buying.

20241023cn50

 

  • Bulls could seek dips within the bullish engulfing candle, in anticipation for a rise to at least 14,000 or the 2023 high (14,220)
  • A initial minor retracement lower also seems likely given lower volumes since the bullish engulfing day
  • We may need to wait for the 4-hour RSI (2) to dip into oversold before a swing low is formed and bullish momentum returns

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex A50 Dow Jones Indices APAC session

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.