Dow Jones, ASX futures remain firm while the Nasdaq struggles

Appetite for risk may have had a wobble, yet the Dow Jones and ASX 200 futures markets remain relatively close to their record highs. Unlike the Nasdaq 100, which has been left behind during recent bouts of risk on.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 2, 2024 6:08 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The 20 and 60-day correlation between the Dow Jones and SPI 200 futures markets sit a strong 0.94, whereas the equivalent correlation scores with the S&P 500 futures contracts is 0.81 and 0.93 respectively. This means that ASX futures currently share a stronger correlation with the Dow Jones. And the two markets exhibit similar features in how they got to and retraced from their record highs.

 

In both cases their pullbacks have been relatively small, and this week’s price action remains elevated relative to their August highs. While the Dow formed a shooting star at the record high, the ASX 200 futures market formed a dark cloud cover (2-bar reversal), yet the subsequent fallout has been limited.

 

20241002dowAsx

 

I suspect price action could remain choppy while we make our way towards Friday’s NFP. But unless the numbers are truly dire, I suspect traders will seek to buy any dips. Slightly softer-than-expected jobs data retains hopes of Fed cuts towards a soft economic landing, yet stronger data points to a stronger economy (and therefore stronger forward earnings), even if it could slow the pace of the Fed’s easing. From that views point, I see any pullback towards the August highs as tempting for bulls and both the Dow Jones and ASX 200 futures markets could be trading at record highs sooner than later.

Now if I were to short a major index, I would wait for turbulent times and likely pull up the Nasdaq. And that is because it had the deepest pullback from its record high in July among the Wall Street indices and is the only one of the three to not have reached a new high since. However, that is not to say I have an overly bearish outlook on the Nasdaq right now.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Middle East and US election could be key drivers for sentiment

I write this knowing that there are well-grounded concerns that War could spread across the Middle East and bring allies into the equation, sparking fears of a much larger-scaled war. Ther fact gold regained its footing on Tuesday reminds us that gold remains a safe-haven and not just a ‘dovish-Fed’ play. And should tensions escalate then it could weigh heavily on the stock market. Conversely, should the worst not happen and these fears subside, appetite for risk could be restored during a quarter that is usually associated with stock market gains.

 

With that said, the US election on November 5 is a clear event risk for global markets, and we could find that indices get caught in a volatile frenzy should Donald Trump take the lead in the polls leading up to it. It really depends on how the race goes, but as Trump’s policies are considered more inflationary then it could dent Wall Street sentiment. But for now, I suspect we’re simply looking at a regular pullback on US markets, and bulls are on the sidelines seeking to re-enter long.

 

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

A shooting star also formed on the Nasdaq 100 futures chart on the same day as the Dow Jones. Prices are no trading below 20k, but only just. And while the retracement from last week’s high has been deeper than that of the Dow or S&P 500, price action is still constructively bullish as they pushed above the August high. Therefore, unless we enter an outright mode of risk off, we’re also seeking a swing low on the Nasdaq 100 futures chart.

20241002nasdaq100

 

  • Take note of the weekly VPOC (volume point of control) near the 19,531 swing low and 50% retracement level. The 20 and 50-day EMAs are also nearby for potential support over the near term.
  • The 25,550/60 region has been a pivotal level over the past few months, therefore a break above it is required to become confident that investors want to push the Nasdaq to a record high.
  • A break below 19,500 assumes sentiment has truly turned for the worse.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices ASX Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.