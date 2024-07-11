Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy

The Dow has risen along with the Russell 200 index after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 3.0% instead of the expected 3.1%. Small caps are set for a big rally, with Russell 2000 index breaking out a good 3% at the time of writing.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:30 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Dow Forecast Update: The Dow has risen along with the Russell 200 index after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 3.0% instead of the expected 3.1%. Small caps are set for a big rally, with Russell 2000 index breaking out a good 3% at the time of writing. Conversely, technology stocks have fallen amid rotation into value from growth. Bank earnings, the University of Michigan (UoM) survey, and the Producer Price Index (PPI) are among Friday’s highlights.

 

Video: Dow forecast and insights on FX and commodities

 

Following the release of today’s weaker-than-expected US CPI report, index futures traded mixed, with small caps and the Dow outperforming the tech-heavy S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, leading to a mixed open. This follows another tech-fuelled lift that pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to new record highs yesterday, before the sector dropped today. Sentiment has remained towards US stocks amid confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut rates. Confident that the latest inflation data would not derail progress, we had seen markets rise in recent days. Meanwhile, the Dow broke out of a recent consolidation zone ahead of the start of the earnings season, with banks in focus on Friday.

 

With rate cut expectations on the rise, the Dow forecast remains positive even if some major indices like the Nasdaq 100 are at extreme overbought levels. Indeed, the weaker-than-expected CPI has fuelled a big breakout in the small-cap Russell 2000 index.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

What Does Today’s CPI Data Mean for Stocks and the Fed?

 

Unlike the FX markets, the consistent gains in the stock indices over the past few weeks suggest investors were not too concerned about the impact of the US CPI data on the markets. It appears they anticipated a weakening in inflation.

 

CPI was expected to decline to 3.1% year-over-year from 3.3% previously, with a 0.1% monthly rise. However, it eased to 3.0% as the monthly CPI fell by 0.1% instead of rising. Core CPI rose by 0.1% instead of the expected 0.2%, making the year-over-year rate 3.3% instead of the 3.4% expected.

 

Today’s weaker CPI release follows last week's underwhelming US data, including the ISM services and manufacturing PMIs and various jobs market indicators. This latest weaker-than-expected CPI print strongly indicates that the disinflation process is on track, moving inflation towards the Fed’s target and keeping stock market bulls happy.

 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent testimony emphasised that the economy was no longer overheated, although he refrained from committing to a timeline for the next rate cut. Expectations of a 25-basis point rate cut in September have been rising, and today's weaker CPI report is likely to further increase these expectations, supporting a positive Dow forecast.

 

What Else Will Traders Watch This Week?

 

Later in the week, on Friday, attention will be on the latest PPI measure of inflation, along with the University of Michigan’s surveys on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

 

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index has been steadily declining, frequently missing forecasts. Additionally, the UoM's Inflation Expectations survey dropped to 3.0% from last month's 3.3%. Persistently lower inflation expectations might reduce actual inflation by mitigating the wage-price spiral, which stock market bulls hope to see. However, signs of persistent inflation could temporarily undermine stocks.

 

Dow Forecast: Banks to Kick Off Earnings Season This Week as Oil Rebounds

 

Banks will be in focus ahead of the start of the earnings season on Friday, which could help fuel a fresh breakout in the Dow and Russell. It's also worth monitoring oil prices, which rebounded after a three-day losing streak. Further gains could boost the appeal of energy names in the Dow and the small-cap Russell 2000 index. Oil prices rose after the latest oil inventories data showed a sharper-than-expected fall, while the EIA revised its demand outlook higher and lowered its production forecast.

 

Russell Breaks Out

Russell 2000 forecast

The Russell 2000 has now broken above its bearish trend line that had been in place since mid-May. This is clearly a positive development for small caps. We could very well see follow-up technical buying in this market in the days ahead. Definitely one to watch.

 

Dow Likely Heading Above 40K

Dow Jones forecast

Given this week’s bullish technical developments, the Dow Jones could rise above 40,000, if it can maintain its breakout above the 39450-39680 area. Once strong resistance, this zone is now going to be the key support area to watch.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas DJIA Dow Jones US30 CPI

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
Today 11:00 AM
EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 10:13 AM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:49 AM
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
Today 03:24 AM
GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
Today 02:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

wall_street_view
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:55 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:01 PM
      Chart showing uptrend
      US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 9, 2024 04:52 PM
        china_03
        Hang Seng, China A50 futures clinging by a thread before third plenum
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 9, 2024 12:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.