Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout

Dow Forecast Update: The Dow has reached its 4th record high in as many days, on a day when the Nasdaq was plunging. Sector rotation is the name of the game.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 5:24 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Dow Forecast Update: The Dow has reached its 4th record high in as many days, on a day when the Nasdaq was plunging. Sector rotation is the name of the game. This has helped to lift non-tech stocks as tighter US chip sales restrictions to China triggered a sell-off in shares such as Nvidia (-6%), AMD (-8%), Microsoft (-2%) and others in the so-called magnificent 7 group. The Dow has also been boosted by a big rebound in oil prices, lifting energy names.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Why is the Dow rallying despite tech selloff?

 

The Dow, and the small-cap Russell 200 have both enjoyed a big rally in the last several days, presumably because of the inflation report released last week which showed consumer prices falling to 3.0% y/y in June, which was better than expected. Small caps, energy and financials have all benefited while technology stocks have fallen amid rotation into value from growth.

 

So, despite the tech slump, sentiment remains positive towards US stocks amid confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut rates. It is just that the tech sector is no longer looking valuable at these still-high levels for many. As we have seen repeatedly in the past, correction like the one we have seen this week in the tech sector have been bought fairly quickly. Don’t be surprised if we witness another dip-buying into the sector once profit-taking pressure subsides.

 

Dow Forecast: XLE and XLF extend rally

 

Supporting the big breakout in the Dow, we have seen two major sectors rally sharply in the last few days.

 

As per the chart of the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), we have seen a breakout in the sector after a multi-month consolidation ended last Friday. The XLF broke out and hasn’t looked back since:

XLF dow forecast

Similarly, the chart of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has broken out of its own continuation pattern to the upside – this one being a bull flag:

 

XLE dow forecast

Dow Forecast: Technical analysis

dow forecast

Given this week’s bullish breakout, the path of least resistance on the Dow Jones remains to the upside. Now that it has broken above key resistance and a psychological hurdle of 40,000, this area is going to be the most important support on any future dips. Below that area, the 39450-39680 zone would be the next key area to watch. On the upside, the next Fibonacci-based extension level comes in at 41,366, marking the 161.8% extension of the last significant move down from the May high.

 

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas DJIA Dow Jones US30

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Outlook: Attention turns to ECB's policy meeting
Today 01:00 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Anticipations for a Fed Rate Cut vs a BOJ Rate Hike
Today 09:15 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:26 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
Today 03:34 AM
AUD/USD probes support, Gold, Dow Jones burst to record highs in style
Yesterday 09:49 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - July 16, 2024
Yesterday 03:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 looking to turn the tide
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 03:00 AM
    Research
    USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 15, 2024 11:20 PM
      S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 11, 2024 07:45 PM
        Research
        Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2024 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.