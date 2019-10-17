Dont Forget about China GDP

A decrease in GDP may show some additional dents in the armor of China’s economy

October 17, 2019 4:45 PM

Don't Forget about China GDP

While the world waits on pins and needles for Parliament to vote on Brexit in the UK on Saturday, there is some major data left on the Economic Calendar during Asian hours which may turn some heads:

Source: City Index

In particular, we need to look at Chinese GDP (YoY) for Q3, which is expected to be 6.1% vs 6.2% last.  A decrease in GDP may show some additional dents in the armor of China’s economy and, in all likelihood, that the tariffs placed on China’s goods are feeding through to the real economy.  And while the White House has recognized that Phase One of the US-China trade deal only needs to be signed, China suggests that there is still a lot of work to be done.  There will likely be additional comments out of China regarding the situation.

For now, DXY is pushing lower of the euphoria  of both the Euro and Sterling on the back of a potential Brexit deal.  DXY is currently made up of 57.6% of the Euro and 11.9% GBP. Therefore, the DXY direction is heavily influenced by the direction of these two pairs.  After breaking down from the rising wedge, the DXY continues to push lower today.  Levels to take note of on the downside are the 127.2% Fibonacci  extension of the move from the low on June 25th to the high on October 1st which is 97.33. The rising trendline from the bottom of the channel and the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe is near 96.70.  On a 240-minute chart, there is resistance above at the 97.85/97.90 level, and then horizonal resistance near 98.75.  Also note that the RSI on the 240-minute has moved into oversold territory, an indication that a bounce may be ahead.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Source: Tradingview, City Index

With the move lower in the DXY, AUD and NZD got a head start on the GDP data release tonight.  AUD/USD is currently up 1% and running into both trendline and horizontal resistance at .6825.  With  a stronger unemployment rate earlier,  stronger GDP out of China may push it higher to near .6900.  I miss in the data could push AUD/USD towards the bottom end of the channel near .6750.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

NZD/USD is higher on the day as well, as the pair is trying to forge its way through an inverted head and shoulders pattern.  If Chinese GDP is stronger, NZD/USD can move towards horizontal resistance and the target for the inverted head and shoulders pattern at .6485/.6500. (To get the target for an inverted head and shoulders pattern, take the distance from the neckline to head of the pattern and add it to the breakout of the neckline.)  A miss in GDP could push price lower, and possibly even negate the inverse head and shoulders pattern. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling Trade War USD China Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Today 02:13 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Today 06:48 AM
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 01:45 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 07:57 PM
GBP/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 01:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
By:
Matt Simpson
December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 20, 2023 04:26 AM
      united_states_01
      USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 8, 2023 12:37 AM
        Research
        Dollar analysis: FOMC and key data puts greenback in sharp focus
        By:
        November 1, 2023 04:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.