Domino 8217 s Pizza reveals sales rise

Sales have risen strongly at Domino’s Pizza.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 2, 2014 12:45 PM
The share price of Domino's Pizza is up this morning (April 2nd) after the company revealed an increase in its sales for the first part of the year.

Although the company remains without a permanent chief executive as it continues the search for a new boss, UK stores that have been open for over a year saw their sales increase by more than ten per cent in the 13 weeks to March 30th.

Domino's explained that one of the reasons for the rise in its sales for the quarter was the popularity of its Winter Survival meal deal, which offered customers a large pizza and three side orders at a special price.

Ex-Halfords boss David Wild has been running the pizza delivery company on a temporary basis in recent weeks and he stated that the firm is pleased with its like-for-like performance in its core UK and Ireland business.

He said: "The pipeline and franchisee demand for new stores is healthy. Whilst we expect the number of sites opened in the year to be second half weighted, we remain confident in delivering our target of 40-50 new stores in 2014."

European goals

Chairman of the company Stephen Hemsley added that it is a "pleasing" set of results for the first part of the year. He added: "We continue to implement our stated plans for Germany and Switzerland. The process for finding a new CEO is well advanced and the board looks forward to updating the market in the near future."

Like-for-like growth in Germany was revealed by the firm to have remained subdued over the course of the 13-week period, as Domino's works to stores across to franchisee ownership and focus on store level economics.

The share price of Domino's Pizza rose on the back of the figures being released by the firm this morning. By 11:15 BST, stocks in the company were up by 0.81 per cent compared to the start of the day on the London Stock Exchange.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

