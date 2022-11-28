Dollar rebounds on China, faces busy week

Are we about to see a more profound dollar recovery?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 28, 2022 4:56 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With Covid cases hitting record levels in China and people are protesting against the country’s zero-Covid rules, this has sent the US dollar higher amid haven flows. This has been reflected in commodity dollars going down along with indices, copper and oil prices. Are we about to see a more profound dollar recovery?

Before we discuss the macro factors in greater detail, let’s a have quick look at the daily chart of the Dollar Index:

dollar index

The DXY has certainly shown some signs of life around its 200-day average and support in the 1.0500-1.0540 area. But it is far too early to say whether this will turn into a full-on rally. However, it is a key support are and we are still inside a long-term bull trend. After the recent sell-off, the downside risks have now diminished in my view.

As well as the situation in China, investors will look ahead to a busy week for macro data, which will include the publications of US GDP and non-farm payrolls reports. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also be speaking on Wednesday.

If Powell re-iterates the Fed's commitment to bringing inflation down through further rate rises and mentions that one or two inflation reports are not enough to suggest the Fed's job is done, then this could trigger a dollar recovery.

As mentioned, there will be lots of macro data to look forward to in the week ahead. US GDP is among those on Wednesday. The world’s largest economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.6% in Q3, beating forecasts of a 2.4% expansion and rising from two quarters of negative growth. Clearly, the US has been holding its own much better than some other regions in the world but faced with mounting evidence that the consumer is weakening amid hot inflation and interest rate hikes, the economy faces a bumpy road ahead.

The other big data release will be US non-farm payrolls report on Friday. While concerns over a potential recession are on the rise, the Fed has so far been reluctant to hit the brakes on rate hikes because of a healthy jobs market. The economy added a stronger-than-expected 261K jobs in October, which was well above forecasts and September’s numbers were revised higher. But if hiring slows down sharply then this could raise recession alarm bells, causing a re-think at the FOMC.

 

So, after a big drop, the Dollar Index will remain in focus. Investors will ponder whether they have sold the dollar too much in an overall still-positive macro backdrop for the greenback. The Fed is still tightening its policy and big macro risks remain elevated for Eurozone, China and elsewhere. A toxic mixture of still-very high inflation across the world and anaemic growth should keep the appetite for risk taking to a limit from here on.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dollar index Dollar Dollar Index Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.