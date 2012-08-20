Despite the usually low trading volumes seen in the past few weeks

Despite the usually low trading volumes seen in the past few weeks, the Dow Jones still manages to complete its sixth consecutive weekly gain to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2012 4:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

  • Despite the usually low trading volumes seen in the past few weeks, the Dow Jones still manages to complete its sixth consecutive weekly gain to end at 13275.2, encouraged on Friday by better than expected gains in the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, suggesting US consumers are feeling better about the economy.
  • This morning, the FTSE 100 opened DOWN 1.43 points to 5851, with the FTSE 250 stock Lonmin opening down 3.7% to 616p following on from last week’s clashes between police and strikers which claimed the lives of 34 protesters.
  • The platinum miners are expected to issue an ultimatum to some 3,000 employees today in order to restart production and prevent any further wildcat strikes in their South African mines.
  • In positive territory this morning, we see the banks leading the way, with Lloyds up 3% to 35.26 pence in early trading.

See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.