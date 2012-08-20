Despite the usually low trading volumes seen in the past few weeks
Despite the usually low trading volumes seen in the past few weeks, the Dow Jones still manages to complete its sixth consecutive weekly gain to […]
Despite the usually low trading volumes seen in the past few weeks, the Dow Jones still manages to complete its sixth consecutive weekly gain to […]
The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.