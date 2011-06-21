AUD/USD Range: 1.0535-1.0614 Support: 1.0500 Resistance: 1.0700 The RBA minutes were less hawkish than the market had been expecting, with the central declaring it had been ‘prudent ‘in its decision to keep rates steady at 4.75%. The RBA noted that even though the economic outlook suggested a need for a rate rise, recent data didn’t make the case for an ‘adjustment ‘ to policy. This sent the AUD off 80 pips. As has been the case for the AUD lately, calling the next rate rise is driving the currency. There’s a preference to play AUD against JPY with a correlation against global equities (risk on risk off scenario).

EUR/USD Range: 1.4303-1.4384 Support: 1.4250 Resistance: 1.4450 We will get the results of the Greek government no confidence vote this evening so expect a day of rumours on this event. Anything other than full support will be a surprise. The Asian session saw stops triggered through 1.4350 as it was the US that made default headlines after credit agency Fitch said it will put the US on negative watch unless the US debt ceiling is raised by August 2. If the US does not meet its coupon payment on August 15 then the US rating will be moved to restrictive default. If this was to happen then it is unlikely that the US will regain its AAA rating. As with GBP, I suggest trade headline news if possible and fade the extremes between 1.4000 and 1.4500.