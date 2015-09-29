DAX short covering trims losses for European stocks

After yesterday’s sharp sell-off on Wall Street and the follow-up selling in Asia Pacific, which saw the Japanese Nikkei suffer its biggest drop since that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 29, 2015 2:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After yesterday’s sharp sell-off on Wall Street and the follow-up selling in Asia Pacific, which saw the Japanese Nikkei suffer its biggest drop since that Monday August 24, some European stock markets have managed to recover from their initial falls. The German DAX index has turned positive while the UK’s FTSE 100 has trimmed its losses to 0.5%, thanks to a sharp rebound in Glencore shares. Undoubtedly, this small recovery in Europe is due first and foremost to profit-taking from the sellers and possibly some bargain hunting on selected companies. Nevertheless, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for the major global indices and further sharp falls look the more likely outcome in this data-packed week.

Concerns about the health of the global economy are growing each day as more and more data point to an economic slowdown in China, which has weighed heavily on stocks and commodities. The worry is that if the situation deteriorates further then there is very little room to manoeuvre for the major western central banks, with interest rates already being at historically low levels. There is thus a risk that the global economy could fall into a deflationary spiral which would be a disastrous situation obviously. On a micro level, the potential collapse of Glencore could be a big deal, though perhaps not as big as Lehman, for the wider stock markets, while things could also go from bad to worse for German carmakers if more firms are found cheating emissions tests. So there are plenty of factors that could severally impact the already-downbeat market sentiment.

But some emerging market central banks are in a position to loosen their policies further if concerns about waning demand intensify. In fact, India’s central bank has already cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.75 per cent today. The People’s Bank of China could be next to loosen its own policy if Thursday’s release of the manufacturing PMIs show further slowdown in activity.

Technical outlook: DAX

As mentioned, we think that profit-taking from the sellers has had a huge part to play in the rebound we have seen this morning, especially as the major indices test some important technical levels. The German DAX, for example, has rebounded from around the key 9325/9400 support area once again. As can be seen from the charts, below, this area was the reaction low that was hit following last month’s sell-off, thus an ideal profit target for the sellers. In addition, a long term bullish trend line cuts through this region, making it a key support zone for traders who like “bottom picking.”

Once it becomes clear which group of traders – the bulls and bears – have the upper hand around the 9325/9400 area, then we could see a significant move in that direction. As things stand, the sellers appear to be in control. After all, the last significant rebound from the 9325/9400 support region ended at the relatively-shallow 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (around 10500) of the downswing from this year’s record high, suggesting the buyers had lacked conviction in their trades and they therefore booked profit quickly and the sellers held onto their positions. Thus, if the sellers manage to gain control here too then things could turn ugly for the German index fairly quickly as more buyers would rush for the exits. In contrast, if the bulls win control here, they would then also need to break several other resistances such as 9750, 10,000 and 10500 before they grow in confidence and come back in force. So there’s more wood to chop for the bulls than bears.

A decisive break below the abovementioned 9325 level could lead to a big drop because this would be a psychological blow for the bulls and also the fact that there are not much further short-term supports below this level. As a result, the bears may initially target the area around 9000 for this is not only a psychologically-important level but here we also have two Fibonacci levels converging: the 38.2% retracement of the upswing from the post financial crisis low (at 9035/7) with the 127.2% extension of the most recent bounce (at 8995). The 161.8% extension level could be the next bearish target at just below 8580. The long-term key support region is between 8000 and 8160, an area which had been resistance and support in the past, as shown on the weekly chart.

15.09.29 dax weekly 15.09.29 dax daily

Related tags: China Dax Glencore Stocks trading VW

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.