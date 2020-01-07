Dax Rallies As Middle East Tensions Ebb

Dax has started Tuesday on firmer footing as sentiment improved surrounding the US – Iran flare up

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 7, 2020 8:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Dax has started Tuesday on firmer footing as sentiment improved surrounding the US – Iran flare up. Even though Iran continue to threaten revenge for the death of a top Iranian general on the orders of Trump, markets are defiantly attempting to shrug off those fears. 

Demand for riskier assets such as equities are on the rise, whilst the safe haven trade is starting to look tired. 

Data from German has been encouraging so far this week.

  • German retail sales smashed analysts’ expectations jumping 2.1% mom in November, significantly up from October’s -1.6% decline. 
  • German service sector pmi also surprised to the upside calming fears of the ongoing manufacturing slump spilling over into the consumer sector. 
  • Today HIS/Markit data showed that the German construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in 9 months. 
There are certainly tentative signs that the slowdown in Germany is starting to bottom out. With the phase one trade deal expected to be signed between the US and China next week, there is also growing optimum that the German manufacturing sector, which is deep in contraction, could also be on the brink of turning a corner.

Euro weakness supports Dax
Despite the stronger data from Germany, Eurozone inflation ticking higher to 1.3% and eurozone retail sales increasing 2.2%, the euro remains on the back foot and below $1.12. The weaker euro is also offering support to the multinational exporters on the Dax.

Levels to watch:
The Dax jumped on the open and is trading 0.7% higher. The surge in the Dax has pushed it back above its 50 sma, giving the bulls the upper hand. Immediate resistance can be seen at 13280. A breakthrough here could open the doors to 13425 (2019 high).
On the downside support can be seen at 31188 and the 50 sma at 13157. A breakthrough these levels could see the Dax drop to 12884.


Related tags: Germany 40 Middle East

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.