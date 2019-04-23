Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 24 Apr

Further potential USD strength remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2019 12:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Vulnerable for a range bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • Undergone the expected minor “bearish flag” breakdown and hit the upper limit of the medium-term rang support of 1.1190/1175 as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).
  • No clear signs of bearish exhaustion yet, maintain bearish bias with tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 1.1245 (the intersection of the former minor “bearish flag” range support from 18 Apr 2019 low & minor descending trendline from 17 Apr 2019  high) for a further potential push down to retest 1.1175 lower limit of the medium-term range support in place since 12 Nov 2018 before a bearish breakdown to target the next near-term support at 1.1120 (Fibonacci expansion cluster & swing low areas of 30 May/20 Jun 2017).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.1245 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards 1.1280 and even 1.1320 (also the medium-term descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high)

GBP/USD – Bearish breakdown from minor range configuration


click to enlarge chart

  • Broke below the 1.2960 lower limit of the short-term neutrality range zone as per highlighted in our previous report. Yesterday’s price action has validated the bearish breakdown from it’s a minor range configuration in place since 11 Mar 2019.
  • Flip back to a bearish bias in any bounces below 1.3020 key short-pivotal resistance (also the minor descending channel resistance from 28 Mar 2019 high) for a further potential push down to target the next near-term support at 1.2910/2890 follow by 1.2800 (also 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 3-month up move from 03 Jan 2019 low to 13 Mar 2019 high & 14 Feb 2019 swing low).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.3020 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the next intermediate resistance at 1.3130.   

USD/JPY – Bulls need to break above 112.10


click to enlarge chart

  • No major changes to its key elements. Maintain bullish bias above 111.80/65 key short-term pivotal resistance and an hourly close above 112.10 reinforces another potential impulsive upleg towards 112.50 before 112.95 (also the medium-term descending resistance from 03 Oct 2018 high).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close below 111.65 negates the bullish tone for another round of slide to retest the 110.85 support.

AUD/USD - Further push down to retest medium-term range support


click to enlarge chart

  • Hit and broke below the 0.7060 minor range support/target as per highlighted in our previous report reinforced by a weaker Q1 AU CPI (1.6% y/y versus consensus of 1.7% y/y). Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 0.7090 (former minor swing low areas of 05/08 Apr 2019 & pull-back of the former ascending support from 08 Mar 2019 low) for a further potential push down to target the 0.7000/6980 medium-term range support.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 0.7090 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards 0.7140 intermediate resistance (also the medium-term range resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.