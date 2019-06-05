﻿

Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 06 Jun

Resurgence of USD strength except in USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 5, 2019 11:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Retreated from key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • Squeezed up but rejected as expected right below the 1.1320 key short-term pivotal resistance highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). The pair printed an intraday high of 1.1306 in yesterday, 05 Jun European session and ended the U.S. session with a daily “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick pattern that reinforces the bearish scenario.
  • Maintain bearish bias with 1.1320 as the key short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 1.1215 sees another potential slide towards 1.1160 and 1.1120 (the range support in place since 26 Apr 2019). However, an hourly close above 1.1320 invalidates the bearish tone for a further squeeze up towards the key medium-term resistance at 1.1420 (also the major descending trendline in place since 15 Feb 2018 & the 20 Mar 2019 swing high area

GBP/USD – Corrective rebound target almost reached


click to enlarge chart

  • Pushed up as expected and almost reached the corrective rebound target of 1.2785 as per highlighted in our previous report. It printed a high of 1.2744 in yesterday, 05 Jun European session and elements have turned negative with a daily “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern seen at the end of the U.S. session.
  • Flip back to a bearish bias below 1.2785 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential drop towards 1.2605 before targeting the major support of 1.2545/30 (also the primary ascending range support in place since 07 Oct 2016 low). However, an hourly close above 1.2890 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2890 key medium-term resistance (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019).

USD/JPY – 108.65 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Traded sideways below the 108.65 key short-term pivotal resistance. No major changes on its key elements, maintain bearish bias for another round of potential slide to retest 107.80 before target the next near-term support at 107.30/10 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • However, an hourly close above 108.65 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest 109.90 (also the descending trendline resistance in place since 24 Apr 2019 high that has capped previous bounces).

AUD/USD – Bounce rejected at 0.7010 resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • The recent post RBA bounce has been rejected right at the 0.7010 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report. Maintain bearish bias and a break below 0.6935 reinforces a further potential slide to retest 0.6860 range support.
  • However, an hourly close above 0.7010 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7065/85.

Charts are from eSignal







Related tags: EUR Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ and Fed Enter the Arena, Yields in Focus
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Massive Bull Run Holding Near ATH
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Yesterday 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.