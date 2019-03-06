Daily Brexit update Possible Brexit vote delay alert

Could Theresa May do another Theresa May?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2019 11:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Could Theresa May do another Theresa May? Could the Prime Minister delay the ‘meaningful vote’ she promised Parliament for a second time, or the third, including an earlier ‘meaningful vote that was initially set for December but in the end took place at the end of January? Sterling is at a one-week low. The rate is pressured as much by concerns that the farcical overtones across British politics a few weeks ago could return, as much as by the implication of a Brexit possibly delayed or made more chaotic. The Attorney General’s dulcet tones and palpable erudition, on show in recent parliamentary appearances, has failed to win over senior EU officials and he has come away with no breakthrough, so far. (Talks will resume into the weekend.) Hence the speculation that the Prime Minister might repeat the gambit seen the last time on a prior occasion that her Brexit deal faced a ‘no’ vote. If a similar thing happens on or before the mooted next date of 12th March, it is clear the level of market optimism and relaxedness that followed Downing St. signalling no-deal was not an acceptable outcome, could be eroded.

Tariffs—a concern with obvious resonance outside of the Brexit saga—have also exercised both the news columns and the lobby on Wednesday, though to less market effect. MPs from both main parties are demanding that the government publishes plans for import tariffs in the event of Britain leaving the EU without a deal. And they want them before 12th March. The tariff angst is another reminder that uncertainty will remain plentiful and clarity will be sparse, regardless of whether votes planned for next week go ahead or not.

How this affects our Brexit Top markets:

GBP/USD: Sterling’s descent is approaching the 38.2% marker of its January-late-February sprint. In other words, the drift of 7-month highs could soon reach a ‘normal’ span. Will it exceed it? If it does, it will be the clearest signal yet that participants are retreating from more sure-footed positions seen during January and February. $1.3028 is a support to watch, though the 100-hour moving average (last at $1.3148) has notably cradled the rate so far in the U.S. session.

GBP/JPY: Off the 148.56 4-month peak from last week, downward progression has not been alarming. It may become more so, under Tuesday’s 146.59 low.

EUR/USD: ECB-focused euro is still trapped between $1.12 to $1.15 for a sixth month. It was last hovering near intermediate support at $1.1310.

EUR/GBP: Two weak EU currencies make for slow action, though bouts of euro ascendance in the pair underscore the pessimistic sterling phase. The rate was up 36 pips just now at 86.13p.

Related tags: Euro May UK Europe Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.