daily brexit update mind the news gap

Is sterling over-reacting to second-tier headlines?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 5, 2019 12:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What do markets do when there’s any sort of hiatus in top-tier news? Typically, markets attempt to ‘fill the breach’ by reacting (often over-reacting) to developments that would usually be deemed secondary, if not trivial. As widely expected, including by us, here, the dearth of material developments has left sterling traders to prey to the run of headline driven sentiment; and not all headlines will turn out to be as important or material beyond the relatively short term. There’s been a fair amount of headline-grabbing comment that is factually correct whilst stating little that was not already known or suspected. The head of Northern Ireland’s civil service expects “grave” consequences for the region in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Closer to home, Labour heavy hitter John McDonnell reportedly sees the chances that MPs in his party voting for Prime Minister Theresa May’s returned Brexit deal on or by 12th March as low. In the meantime, mood music filtering out of the only high-level talks taking place between the EU-Brussels this week doesn’t sound hopeful. UK is represented by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, yet the chances of a breakthrough remain low. Few of these points are revelations. And whilst volatility measures show expectations of sterling gyrations over the next month or so rising again from recent multi-month lows, the pace isn’t eye-catching. Realised volatility is also contained. The pound against the dollar is set for its fourth consecutive daily fall though the down moves are well short of the biggest daily ranges of November, December and to a lesser extent, January. Sterling against the dollar has returned to a prior short-term range bounded by support close to $1.31 for a U.S. session  low, where the rate duly bounced. A spike to $1.3160 high followed before the down move resumed. The uptick was well short of Tuesday’s $1.3197 high, suggesting sellers continue to target the $1.3094. It would take trade below there to raise the ‘threat level’.

Related tags: Sterling May Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.