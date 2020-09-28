Currency Pair of the Week DXY

There is a lot to look forward to in the US this week which could affect the US Dollar

September 28, 2020 12:50 PM

Currency Pair of the Week: DXY

As we have mentioned before, the US Dollar index isn’t necessarily a currency pair, however it is important to look at in order to determine the overall direction of the US Dollar and its currency counterparts.

There is a lot to look forward to in the US this week which could affect the US Dollar, including the first US Presidential Debate between current Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.  This will give each candidate the opportunity to address their views on some of the most pressing issues facing the US today.  The topics for discussion include the following:

  1. The Trump and Biden records
  2. The Supreme Court
  3. COVID-19
  4. The economy
  5. Race and violence in our cities
  6. The integrity of the election

In addition, there has been some murmurings of potential talks between Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi regarding a potential fiscal stimulus bill.  The two parties still seem far apart on the amount of the package, with Democrats looking for a package near $2.2 trillion (down from $3.4 trillion), while Donald Trump has said he will sign a bill up to $1.3 trillion and Senate Republicans have said they will only pass a bill worth $1 trillion.  Regardless, both sides have said they will continue talk this week in good faith with hopes that a deal can be reached before the election on November 3rd.

With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18th, this leaves the Supreme Justice with 8 Justices.  President Trump is eager to for his nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to be confirmed by the Senate before the election, in order to bring the number on the Supreme Court back to 9.  Discussions will begin this week, however, recall that in 2016 President Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to replace Justice Scalia, only to have the proceedings pushed back by the Republican controlled Senate until after the election.  This time, the Republican controlled Senate is eager to push through Barrett before the election.  As we know, things are “different” this year, with mail-in voting for elections in many states.  It could take days or weeks until we know the outcome of the election, and if the results are contested, it may end up at the Supreme Court.  Having 9 members guarantees a decision.   

Also, there is a plethora of US economic data this week, culminating with Non-Farm payrolls on Friday. Expectations are for 850,000 new jobs created vs 1,371,000 in August.  Expectations for the unemployment rate are for 8.2% vs 8.4% last.  Does this mean that the economy is beginning to slow after the burst of activity in the early summer?  Data has shown that manufacturing has continued to pick up, however activity in the service sector has been declining.  If job creation continues to slow, this could weigh on the markets.

With all the US activity this week, there is potential for volatility in the DXY.  As noted in the Week Ahead, last week the US Dollar Index broke out of a descending wedge dating back to May.  Upon the breakout, DXY retraced 50% of the move from the highs on June 30th to the lows of September 1st.  However, it stalled there on Monday and could pull back to horizontal support near the September 9th  93.66.  The next support level below there is the downward sloping trendline of the descending triangle near 92.50/92.60.  First resistance is last Friday’s highs near 94.75.  Above there is horizontal resistance near 95.72.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

There is one more chart that is important to help determine direction for DXY:  the correlation coefficient of DXY and the SPX.  Notice how, except for a brief few days in April, the correlation has been negative since the market volatility near the beginning of the coronavirus in March.  More importantly, the current correlation coefficient is -.79, just off its lows last week at -.87.  A negative correlation coefficient means that the 2 assets move in opposite directions.  The closer the negative correlation is to -1.00, the more the 2 assets tend to move in the opposite direction.  Watching this correlation coefficient is another tool traders can use to help determine the possible direction of the DXY.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: DXY USD Election NFP Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: BOJ, PBOC inaction fuelling US dollar strength
Today 03:13 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
Yesterday 05:39 PM
Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
Yesterday 04:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of PMI Day
Yesterday 02:35 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises lifted by Nvidia & weaker jobless claims
Yesterday 01:22 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Pound drops as BoE hints at rate cuts
Yesterday 01:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

japan_09
USD/JPY hints at another false break, AUD/USD looks set to bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
June 17, 2024 10:58 PM
    EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    June 14, 2024 12:46 PM
      Research
      USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 10, 2024 02:21 AM
        gold_05
        Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2024 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.