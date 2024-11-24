Crude Oil Week Ahead: Upside Risk and Wars vs Sunday's OPEC Meeting

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil’s 4-year support level has amplified its importance as supply disruption risks rise again amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, OPEC’s upcoming meeting on Sunday could reshape production quotas and influence market dynamics.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 24, 2024 1:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

OPEC Meeting Dec 1st: oil production quota revision

Russia-Ukraine War: Escalation risks ahead of a possible resolution during Trump’s term

US Economic Data: Core PCE, FOMC minutes, and prelim GDP 

December 1st OPEC Meeting

OPEC members face a 2-edged sword as they come to review the production quotas on December 1st. From one hand, an output hike is critical given the weak oil demand between 2024 and 2025 alongside the alignment of prices with critical lows, affecting oil producer revenues. On the other hand, the restriction of further output can also affect revenue levels given the higher production potential of the countries.

Adding to these challenges, as Trump’s term is approaching, with his clarified power with policies, oil fracking and deregulations are set to impose steep downside risks on oil prices. These factors, combined with China’s contracting economy and the global transition to renewables, underscore the complexity of OPEC’s decision.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Wars and Upside Risks

Oil’s downtrend has been halted at is 4-year support, supported further by supply disruption risks between the Russia-Ukraine war and in the Middle East. Although ceasefire potential and resolutions are in the headlines for 2025, the cost to achieving the peace deals might not be very smooth, keeping the 64-65 price zone as a solid ground against the mentioned concerns.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil: USOIL_2024-11-22_15-59-26

Source: Tradingview

As previously mentioned, the 4-year support zone between levels 64 and 65 remains intact, alongside upside risks from the persistent wars. The longer oil consolidates between 64 and 76, the steeper any breakout is likely to be.

The minor consolidation above the 65 support is extending shoulders.

Upside Risks: A break above resistance levels at 72.30 and 76 could pave the way for higher levels at 80 and 84, solidifying bullish scenarios on the chart.

Downside Risks: A decisive break below the 64-support could drive prices toward 58, with the potential to extend further to 49.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC Russia Ukraine conflict Commodities Technical analysis Week ahead

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 8, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 6, 2024 11:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.