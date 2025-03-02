Crude Oil Week Ahead: Ukraine Tensions, Trade Wars, and NFPs

Crude Oil Week Ahead: A mix of declining consumer confidence, escalating trade war tensions, and geopolitical uncertainties—intensified by the latest Zelensky-Trump dispute—is fueling major uncertainty across commodities in March.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • The EU and UK step in to support Ukraine following the Zelensky-Trump dispute
  • Trade war risks between the US, Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU escalate this month
  • Chinese Manufacturing PMIs return to expansion territory
  • Key US economic indicators are set for release this week, increasing market volatility risks amid market tensions

Geopolitical Uncertainty: Ukraine, US, and Russian Relations

Major geopolitical developments are in focus this month, with the Ukraine-US deal unraveling, EU and UK defense commitments increasing, and trade wars approaching. Following a heated exchange between President Zelensky and former President Trump on Friday, the EU, UK, and Ukraine convened an emergency meeting in London to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

As the EU moves to reinforce its security and bolster support for Ukraine, downside risks for the euro and upside risks for oil prices may materialize on Monday amid escalating tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a late Saturday interview, stated that he aims to build a “rapid, massive European financing capacity” to strengthen EU strategic autonomy and common defense, presenting a long-term alternative to NATO (Source: Bloomberg).

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Trade War Risks and Scheduled Tariffs in March

Beyond the Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating tariff and trade war tensions between the US, China, Mexico, and Canada, set to take effect starting March 4th, are fueling concerns over economic growth and oil demand uncertainty. While the Russia-Ukraine crisis could temporarily boost oil prices as a geopolitical hedge, the broader negative oil demand outlook and oil’s primary bearish trajectory remain dominant market forces.

Key US Economic Data Releases This Week

Adding to market uncertainty, major US economic indicators will also be released this week, including:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI (Monday)
  • ISM Services PMI (Wednesday)
  • Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report (Friday), which will be closely watched given persistent inflation risks

These releases are expected to impact oil demand projections, shaping near-term price movements.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2025-03-02_15-37-53

Source: Tradingview

Oil’s support above $68.70 suggests potential for an upside move, particularly if geopolitical risks continue to escalate. Key resistance levels to watch are $71.30, $73.00, and $75.50, where the primary downtrend—in place since 2022—could limit any recovery attempts.

On the downside, immediate support lies at $66 and $64, with a clean close below $64 likely to weaken oil’s structure significantly, potentially driving prices toward the psychological $60 level. A break below $60 would expose $55, aligning with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020–2022 uptrend. In an extreme bearish scenario, prices could drop further toward $49.

Final Thought:  With geopolitical tensions, trade war risks, and key US economic data converging, crude oil faces a highly volatile trading environment in March. While short-term supply risks may support oil prices, weak economic sentiment and trade disruptions could reinforce the long-term bearish trend.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil Russia Ukraine conflict Trump Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Halts Eight-Week Rally
Today 06:00 AM
EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
February 28, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Ukraine Tensions, Trade Wars, and NFPs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 02:00 PM
    Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2025 12:54 AM
      Oil_rig
      Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 26, 2025 08:29 AM
        Energy
        Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 24, 2025 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.