Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil retested its 2025 starting point, hovering near the key $72 support zone ahead of the first OPEC meeting of the year, next week's ISM PMI and Non-Farm Payrolls reports, and evolving energy policies under Donald Trump.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: OPEC Meeting, ISM PMIs, and NFP
  • Technical Analysis: USOIL 3-Day Time Frame

OPEC Meeting in light of Trump’s Policies

The first OPEC meeting of 2025 is set for Monday, with markets widely expecting the organization to extend its December decision to maintain production cuts. However, similar to all 2025 economic decisions, the Trump factor remains a critical variable. Trump's policies introduce two key risks for oil markets:

Supply Shortages – Potential sanctions on Russian or Iranian oil could restrict supply.

Oversupply Risks – A push for aggressive drilling and domestic production in the US could flood the market.

Both risks could significantly impact OPEC’s strategy, much like the economic slowdown in China in 2024, which pressured OPEC to maintain its production cut quotas.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

ISM PMI and US Non-Farm Payrolls

This week’s economic calendar includes key growth indicators from the US and China, alongside Friday’s US NFP report.

• The US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due Monday, stands at 49.3, near a 10-month high but still below the expansion threshold of 50.

• The US ISM Services PMI, due Wednesday, is at 54, firmly in expansion territory, though it poses slight inflationary risks.

• The Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, due Monday, hovers at 50.5, signaling borderline expansion.

• The Chinese Caixin Services PMI, due Tuesday, remains in stronger expansion territory at 52.2.

These indicators provide early insights into economic growth trends and oil demand potential. Meanwhile, Friday’s NFP report could influence US monetary policy expectations, introducing broader market volatility risks. The latest NFP report surged to an 8-month high, adding 256K jobs, further intensifying inflation concerns alongside potential Trump policy shifts.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2025-02-02_03-49-07

Source: Tradingview

After declining from the $80 highs, crude oil rebounded from the $72 zone, which corresponds to the upper boundary of the trading range observed between October and December 2024.

Support Levels: A break below $72 could open the door for declines toward $70, $68, and the critical $64 support zone (a 4-year low). If $64 fails, oil could plunge further, targeting $55 and $49, aligning with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2022 uptrend.

Resistance Levels: Although bearish momentum dominates, a break back above $78 and $80 could signal recovery, extending gains to $84 and $89.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

You Tube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Crude Oil Week ahead NFP OPEC Commodities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecast: Battle Lines Drawn as Trump Tariffs Hit
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Pennant Breakout to Fresh ATH
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
January 31, 2025 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
January 31, 2025 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
January 31, 2025 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 29, 2025 04:52 PM
    Energy
    Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 28, 2025 07:32 PM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 23, 2025 08:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.