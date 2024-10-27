Crude Oil Week Ahead: Ceasefire Uncertainty

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil prices gained 4% last week, closing near $71.70 as escalating strikes in the Middle East fueled uncertainty around a potential ceasefire or further retaliatory actions. With strong upside risk, oil prices are expected to navigate a busy week packed with key events related to employment and economic growth indicators.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 27, 2024 1:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Middle East: ceasefire deal or further retaliations?
  • US Advance GDP (Wednesday)
  • Chinese Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs (Thursday)
  • US Non-Farm Payrolls (Friday)
  • Technical Analysis: USOIL

Middle East: Ceasefire Deal or Further Retaliations?

With US elections just two weeks away, hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East remain uncertain, challenging the ongoing downtrend in oil prices. Investors are hedging against the potential for further market volatility, with haven assets and crude oil in focus.

While gold ended the week near record highs and oil held steady above the $70 mark, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran—despite no direct attacks on oil supplies—keeps the risk of further retaliations on the horizon, threatening to disrupt oil markets further.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Chinese PMIs, US GDP, US NFP

Beyond geopolitical risks, this week’s Chinese PMIs, US GDP, and Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) reports are closely watched for their potential impact on the oil demand outlook and prices. With the Fed rate decision and US elections approaching, US economic data will be key.

China's PMI data will be analyzed for signs of recovery, while any slowdown in US GDP and NFP figures could point toward easier monetary policy, shaping expectations on whether the Fed will cut rates or hold steady.

Technically Speaking

Crude Oil Week Ahead: 3 Day Time Frame - Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2024-10-26_03-14-01

Source: Tradingview

Although the latest supply concerns supported oil’s positive rebound from the mid channel and trendline connecting September’s consecutive lows, Oil is still trading below its year-long consolidation and 50-period SMA.

The upside potential for oil remains between 73 – 75 before confirming a bullish scenario From the downside, a break below the 68 and 65 support levels is needed to confirm the extension of the primary downtrend.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Commodity Crude Oil US NFP Middle East Week ahead

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodity articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude oil testing key level following Saudi price cuts
By:
David Scutt
January 8, 2024 11:51 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 30, 2023 01:45 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Financial brokers explained: definition, types, and roles
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 30, 2023 02:30 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks tumble as inflation unexpectedly rises
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 10, 2022 12:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.