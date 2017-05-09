Crude oil remains downbeat

Market participants in crude oil are continuing to shrug off persistent jawboning from oil ministers of some OPEC countries, most notably Saudi Arabia, about extending the production cuts into the second half of 2017, and possibly the first quarter of 2018.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2017 1:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Market participants in crude oil are continuing to shrug off persistent jawboning from oil ministers of some OPEC countries, most notably Saudi Arabia, about extending the production cuts into the second half of 2017, and possibly the first quarter of 2018. They are also ignoring signs that the oil market is slowly tightening, with US oil stocks, for example, decreasing in April. Reports that floating storage decreased in the first quarter have also been shrugged off thus far. Chief among oil market’s worries is that the renewed rise in US oil production is reducing the speed at which the supply surplus is being eroded. Speculators are probably questioning whether an extension to any deal by the OPEC and some non-OPEC countries would be agreed upon again given that this would translate into a loss of market share by those participating as US shale producers are ready to pounce on any opportunity. It appears therefore that sentiment is not as bullish as it was a few months ago, and it would probably require more than just talks to get people interested in front running the OPEC again. Thus, for sentiment to turn decidedly bullish again, we will probably have to see a fundamental stimulus of some sort – specifically from the supply rather than just the demand side of the equation. Perhaps the market is waiting to find out if there will be a deeper and longer-lasting agreement by the OPEC to limit oil production. Meanwhile the charts of oil are still looking bearish. Brent, for example, has failed to reclaim the broken support area around $49.75-$50.20. Until and unless it reclaims this level, the path of least resistance remains to the downside. 

Related tags: United Kingdom Brent Brent Crude Oil Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest United Kingdom articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    FTSE futures: what are they and how can I trade them?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 19, 2021 06:35 AM
      The UK departs Coronavirus BoE
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 31, 2020 07:49 AM
        Markets demand tighter ECB monetary conditions
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2017 09:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.