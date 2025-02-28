Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?

The cancelation of Chevron's Venezuela license sparked a 2% rally for crude oil. Futures positioning hints at short-covering, leaving the question as to if bulls will return to support a true rally.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:54 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

View related analysis: WTI crude oil is down, but not out

 

On February 5th I wrote that I was seeking evidence of a swing low while prices held above $70. It worked a few times, with bulls stepping in to save face just above $70.1, although gains were limited overall. Perhaps more importantly, that key level has since broken to the downside this week and even saw prices dip below $69. But with a strong rebound on Thursday and daily close above $70 (just), bulls are trying their hand at the table once more.

 

The bounce can be tied back to President Trump’s decision to cancel Chevron’s Venezuela license, sparking a 2% rally on crude oil on supply concerns. Venezuela’s output via Chevron accounted for 13% of US imports by US Gulf Coast refineries in 2024, so this is no small decision. Although there are murmurs that the move could trigger negotiations of a new agreement between Chevron and state company PDVSA. And that could explain why Chevron’s stock price rose 1% by Thursday’s close.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis

While the $70 handle momentarily gave way, it is interest to see that Wednesday’s low arrived almost perfectly at a 61.8% Fibonacci level of the September low to January high, and the high-volume node (HVN) at 68.34. The fact that Thursday was crude oil’s best day since mid-January adds further weight to the argument demand resides above $68.

 

A bullish divergence has been forming on the daily RSI (2), although the RSI (14) is trending lower with prices. To me this suggests that we may be on for a corrective bounce, but the risk for further lows remains in place further out. Market positioning (below) also suggests that this could simply be a short-covering bounce, as opposed to the early stages of a rally.

20250228wti

 

  • Given the 200-day SMA just above Thursday’s high, my bias is to seek dips within Thursday’s range.
  • The near-term bias remains bullish while prices hold above $68.30
  • Upside targets remains conservative, around the $72 handle and swing highs ~$73
  • Further out, I’ll then be on the lookout for evidence of a swing high and for prices to break to a new cycle low, unless we see a pickup of bullish bets on the futures market

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

 

WTI crude oil futures (CL) positioning – COT report

It is a bit of a mixed picture form market positioning. While prices have been falling over the past five weeks, so has overall exposure from large speculators and managed funds. This shows a weak move from bears overall. The fact that bearish momentum has slowed and indecision candles have also formed back this up.

 

Yet at the same time, shorts have increase over the last few weeks while longs were closed. I therefore suspect the rally we saw on Thursday was mostly one of short covering, but before we get ahead of ourselves and declare it as a bullish rally we need to see bullish volumes rise. Until then, I will assume my bias for a bounce as to have limited upside, but can always upwardly revise my bullish targets if the game changes.

20250228cotWTI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil Trade War

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
Today 01:51 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
Yesterday 11:37 PM
USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
Yesterday 10:20 PM
USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
Yesterday 07:41 PM
AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Gold Snaps, XAU/USD Working First Red Week of 2025
Yesterday 05:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

china_05
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:51 AM
    Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:54 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:37 PM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.