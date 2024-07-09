Crude oil pullback offers long trade setup ahead of Powell

WTI crude oil has been respectful of Fibonacci retracements over the past few weeks. It’s also enjoyed a strong correlation with US S&P 500 futures. With Jerome Powell having little reason to remain hawkish later today, the recent pullback provides a decent entry level for longs looking for a boost to risk appetite.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:58 AM
Oil_rig
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • WTI crude oil futures have been respectful of Fibonacci retracement levels recently
  • Crude has also enjoyed a strong correlation with S&P 500 futures over the past month
  • Jerome Powell has little reason to deliver a hawkish message to Senate policymakers later today
  • Early rate cuts from the Fed should benefit cyclical assets such as crude

Overview

WTI crude oil has been respectful of Fibonacci retracements over the past few weeks. It’s also enjoyed a strong correlation with US S&P 500 futures over the past month, suggesting risk appetite is playing a role in determining its fluctuations. With Jerome Powell having little reason to remain hawkish before the US Senate Banking Committee later Tuesday, the pullback in recent days provides a decent entry level for longs.

Crude oil long setup

You can see what I mean by respectful when looking at the WTI daily chart, with the rally stalling out at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April to June high-low before reversing back towards the 61.8% retracement where the price was capped up until last week.

Concerns about damage to oil infrastructure caused by Hurricane Beryl and perennial hopes for a peace deal in the Middle East were said to be behind the reversal, but when you look at the charts, a lot of the price action can be explained by simple technicals.

crude july 9 2024

Considering the 61.8% retracement acted as resistance earlier this month, it may now act as support, allowing for long trades to be set targeting a rebound back above $84. A tight stop below would offer protection and decent risk-reward.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

Powell likely to be dovish

While weekly inventory data from API and EIA carries the risk of kneejerk reactions depending on the detail conveyed, before they arrive in the coming days, Jerome Powell’s appearance before the Senate Banking Committee looms as a key risk event for markets and broader risk appetite.

To be clear, I think Powell will be dovish. Not only because his commentary has been on that side of the spectrum for a while now but also because he has little reason to be hawkish. Disinflation looks to have returned, unemployment is drifting higher and economic data is rolling over. Importantly, he’s stated on numerous occasions that policy settings are restrictive. Given recent dataflow, it’s arguably more than just restrictive.

Should he deliver no pushback to markets that are 80% priced for the first rate cut to arrive in September, it could lead to another wave of risk appetite, something that should benefit crude considering it will help foster the soft-landing narrative for the economy.  

Over the past month on a rolling daily basis, the correlation between WTI and S&P 500 futures sits at 0.81, signaling a strong positive relationship between the two variables.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Yen, AUD/USD, Gold, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report
Today 02:32 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 futures clinging by a thread before third plenum
Today 12:42 AM
AUD/USD snaps 4-day streak, ASX 200 remains confined to its range
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Silver forecast: gold and silver set stage to extend 2024 gains
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
Yesterday 01:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Powell & CPI data later this week
Yesterday 01:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 6, 2024 09:00 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 17, 2024 03:57 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 13, 2024 03:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.