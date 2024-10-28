Crude oil plunge provides invitation for traders to close the opening gap

Israel’s weekend retaliation against Iran was in line with media reports earlier this month, avoiding a provocative attack that could have escalated the conflict further. Given the lack of surprise, there may be a temptation among traders to close the opening gap created by the headlines.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 28, 2024 12:54 AM
Energy
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Limited Israeli response to Iran missile attack sees crude oil gap lower in early trade on Monday
  • Targeting of military installations in line with media reports earlier this month
  • Crude oil price bounces after taking out October 18 low

Overview

Israel’s weekend retaliation against Iran was in line with media reports earlier this month, avoiding a provocative move that could have escalated the conflict further. Given the lack of surprise, there may be a temptation among traders to close the opening gap created by the headlines.

Geopolitical risk premium erased

Israel’s limited military response over the weekend in response to an Iranian missile attack earlier this month has seen crude oil futures open sharply lower, reflecting relief the retaliation was more measured that what could have been the case. With Israeli fighters targeting military installations rather than nuclear or energy facilities, it instantaneously stripped out some of the risk premium that had been built into the crude price, explaining the opening cap lower.

While the reaction suggests there was scepticism among traders about what response Israel would take, it was largely in line with media reports earlier this month that generated an equally large bearish market reaction.

Essentially, traders have reacted to the same piece of information twice, the only difference being this time was the actual event rather than speculation before it took place. Sure, it’s a big distinction, but it makes you wonder whether the reaction was a little overblown considering there was no real surprise.

With a large gap created by the opening plunge, there may be now a temptation among traders to close it. One look at crude oil futures going back years shows you that it’s rare for gaps to exist in the price for considerably periods of time.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

WTI gaps lower before bouncing

Looking at WTI crude futures on a daily timeframe, you can see that after initially falling through the October 18 low of $68.20 upon the resumption of trade, the price bounced ahead of an uptrend that began on September 10. Given the price action since, there’s obviously plenty of willing buyers around despite the fundamentally bearish news.

crude Oct 28 2024

Even though the opening gap may be closed in the near future, to make a long trade stack up from a risk-reward perspective, it would be preferable to enter at lower levels, allowing for a stop to be placed below the session low or September 10 uptrend for protection.

If the gap is to be filled, that suggests the initial trade target would be $70 where the price closed on Friday. Beyond that, the 50DMA and resistance above $71.67 are other targets if the initial one is achieved.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Crude Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.