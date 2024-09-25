Crude oil outlook: WTI shrugs off stockpiles data as growth concerns linger

EIA rude stockpiles data helped to push WTI oil a little off its earlier lows, but it struggled. We maintain a slightly bearish crude oil outlook, especially if WTI breaks back below the $70 on a daily closing basis. Should that happen, it could potentially pave the way for a deeper drop amid follow-up technical selling and given existing concerns about rising supply and lack of a sharper demand growth.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 25, 2024 4:00 PM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil was trading lower at the time of writing, hovering above the $70 support level. It was trying to consolidate yesterday's gains, when optimism from Chinese stimulus measures sent prices of all commodities higher. Today’s weakness suggests demand concerns linger, even as concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East, with the conflict spreading to Lebanon, being at near the forefront of investors’ minds. Yet it looks like some investors have written off the prospects of a regional disruptions to supplies. Today’s just-released crude stockpiles data helped to push WTI oil a little off its earlier lows, but it struggled. Anyway, we maintain a slightly bearish crude oil outlook, especially if WTI breaks back below the $70 on a daily closing basis. Should that happen, it could potentially pave the way for a deeper drop amid follow-up technical selling and given existing concerns about rising supply and lack of a sharper demand growth.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

 

US crude stocks fall more than expected

 

The just-released stockpiles data from the US were seeming bullish for oil, showing crude inventories falling to their lowest since March 2022. When the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly stockpiles hit the wires, crude prices refused to move higher despite the bigger than expected drawdown to the tune of 4.47 million barrels. This was partly due to the American Petroleum Institute (API) releasing similar numbers last night, meaning there was hardly any surprise with the official numbers.

Here are the key highlights from the inventories report:

  • Crude -4.471MM, Exp. -1.43MM
  • Distillates -2.227MM
  • Gasoline -1.538MM
  • Cushing +116K

 

The EIA stocks data followed the API figures that were released last night, revealing a 4.3-million-barrel draw—far exceeding the expected 1.1-million-barrel forecast. So, the bar war already set high for the official EIA figures. The fact that they only showed a slightly larger draw, and the fact that Cushing stocks rose, this failed to excite the bulls.

 

Crude oil outlook: Growth concerns linger

 

This week’s US data have been far from great, with Tuesday’s sharp drop in US consumer confidence this September casting a shadow over the demand outlook in the world's largest oil-consuming nation. This comes at a time when even Chinese authorities are realising that the world’s second largest economy is sputtering. That’s why they rolled out a series of stimulus efforts yesterday, aimed at boosting an economy that risks falling well short of its annual GDP targets. These moves, including reductions in mortgage rates and bank reserves, represent the most significant Chinese stimulus in years. However, it remains to be seen how effective the efforts will turn out to be and additional measures may be necessary to sustain growth.

 

WTI technical analysis

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

With WTI now testing – and so far, unable to break back above – key resistance area between $71.50 to $72.50ish (an area which had served as strong support in the past), we could see renewed selling pressure come into he market, should support at $70.00 now gives way.

If that happens, then a drop to re-test the December low at $67.87 could be on the cards. Prices could even drop to test the recent lows around $65.00.

Bullish traders meanwhile will be hoping to see WTI clear the abovementioned $71.50-$72.50 resistance zone to potentially ignite a fresh rally.

 

Fading impact of short covering

 

It is very difficult to say how much of an impact short covering has had on this recent oil-price recovery. But when a market is heavily positioned in one or the other direction, you tend to see a quick move in the opposite direction when supporting news or a fundamental driver comes out. We saw this with oil between 10-13th September, when prices jumped around 5 to 6 percent off their lows in the space of a couple of days. That was undoubtedly driven by short-covering, but the more recent gains may have had more to do with the escalation of Middle East tensions. But with demand concerns lingering, the crude oil outlook looks far from ideal for bullish investors.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Energy Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Energy articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Report, IEA Report, and Supply Concerns
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
October 13, 2024 12:59 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude Oil Outlook Upside Potential in Question
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    October 9, 2024 08:50 AM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil analysis: What now for Brent prices?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 2, 2024 12:30 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Forecast: Weak Demand and Growing Bearish Sentiment
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 16, 2024 04:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.