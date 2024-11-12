Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading sub-$65

Highlighting demand concerns, the OPEC has today cut its oil demand growth forecast again. This is the fourth month in a row that it has done so. Weak oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil consumer, remains the primary driver of falling prices.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 5:21 PM
Crude_oil_USD
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices were coming off their earlier highs, threatening to drop for the third consecutive day. Even before today’s selling of European indices, we had seen oil prices struggle near their recent lows. So, the selling is not solely because of risk aversion hitting other markets, even if the German DAX was down by over 300 points at the time of writing, owing to slumping German investor confidence amid political strife and threats of US tariffs on exports after Trump’s big win. Indeed, it looks like oil’s weakness has more to do with concerns about a weakening demand outlook and the potential for supply growth to accelerate in 2025. Against this backdrop, the crude oil outlook appears to be bearish in the near-term.

 

Supply concerns and reduced geopolitical risk premium

 

Not only are the OPEC expected to slowly bring back withheld supplies after repeated delays but drilling activity in the US could sharply increase as per Trump’s plans, which could translate into rising non-OPEC supplies in 2025 and beyond. What’s more, with Trump’s win, geopolitical risk premiums are being priced-out – as we have also seen with gold prices dropping. The rationale here is that Trump has promised to end the wars, and markets seem to have put their faith in him for being able to strike a peace deal in the Middle East and between Ukraine and Russia. Whether or not he will achieve these goals and how long it would take him remains to be seen. It looks like traders are selling oil now and will be asking questions later.

 

Demand concerns intensify for oil

 

Highlighting demand concerns, the OPEC has today cut its oil demand growth forecast again. This is the fourth month in a row that it has done so. Weak oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil consumer, remains the primary driver of falling prices. This has long been a concern and OPEC now envisages even lower demand growth from China. It has cut China’s demand growth outlook for oil from 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 450,000 bpd, while revising its 2024 growth forecast to 1.82 million bpd. This comes after China’s crude oil imports have fallen for the fifth consecutive month.

 

2025 recession fears cloud the crude oil outlook

 

Geopolitical risks are being priced out of markets, with traders betting on the resolution of global conflicts, reducing the odds of supply disruptions. However, oil markets are increasingly concerned about a potential 2025 recession. With recession odds on the rise according to Statista, a global downturn—especially with China’s weak demand and deflationary pressures—could heavily impact the crude oil outlook.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Technical crude oil outlook: WTI key levels to watch

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Oil prices have fallen between 10 to 15 percent from their recent highs hit in October – just five weeks ago. While not at their lowest for this year yet, we are dangerously close to the May 2023 low of $63.60. So, what’s the technical crude oil outlook? Well, a potential breakdown below this level could be on the cards as signs of weakness in demand continue to emerge at a time when supplies could also increase. The lack of a significant recovery despite repeated bullish attempts suggests the downside pressure is building. The technical trigger for me would be a potential break below the $67.00-$68.00 support range, which was being test the time of writing. Resistance comes in between $69.30 to $70.00. The invalidation level for this bearish-looking technical setup is at $72.50, a pivotal level in recent weeks.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI Energy Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.