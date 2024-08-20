Crude Oil Outlook: Bearish Trends Continue to Unfold

Crude Oil Outlook: As disappointing economic data from China persists and the potential for a ceasefire in the Middle East dominates headlines, bearish pressures are driving oil prices back towards the lower end of the $70 range.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 20, 2024 9:00 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Possible Israel-Gaza Ceasefire
  • Trump Vows to Lower Oil Prices
  • Chinese Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged
  • Insights from FOMC Members Bostic and Barr Expected Today

The outlook for crude oil appears increasingly bearish for the remainder of 2024, aligning with OPEC forecasts. The potential ceasefire, promises from U.S. presidential candidates to reduce oil prices, unchanged Chinese loan prime rates amid declining economic indicators, and the end of a six-week streak of inventory declines all contribute to the downward pressure.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Looking ahead, insights from FOMC members regarding the U.S. economic outlook, along with the release of the FOMC minutes, Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI data, and Fed Chair Powell's economic outlook during the Jackson Hole Symposium, are likely to introduce higher volatility in crude oil markets throughout the rest of the week.

From a Technical Perspective

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL – 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-08-20_11-12-39

Source: Tradingview

Dropping once again below its consolidation range, oil prices are potentially heading back to the 2024 starting point around the 71 level, aligning with the mid-channel zone. If prices break below 71, the trend is expected to extend toward the lower zones at 69, 65, and possibly down to 60, approaching the bottom of the channel.

However, in the event of renewed war escalations or potential OPEC interventions, a bullish reversal could occur near the 75 level at the lower end of the consolidation range, with further spikes potentially realigning prices towards the 80 zone.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities Energy FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.