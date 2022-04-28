Crude Oil jumps as Germany says ok to oil embargo

As the EU prepares for an embargo of Russian oil, price has gone bid.

April 28, 2022 7:19 PM
Energy

Is the EU finally ready to stop buying Russian oil?  One of the last holdouts to an embargo was Germany.  However, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Germany is now ready to stop buying oil from Russia.  The EU will now have to find oil elsewhere, which has help push the price of WTI and Brent Crude Oil up over 2.5% today.

How to start trading oil

WTI Crude Oil had been moving higher in an orderly fashion until March 1st, when it began its parabolic move to 129.42 on March 8th.  Price has pulled back since then, putting in a series of lower highs, however Crude has been basing near 95.50.  With today’s move higher, price has moved above a long-term trendline dating to March 8th, 2021 and the 50 Day Moving Average near 103.11.

20220428 usoil daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, price is banging up against a downward sloping trendline dating to March 23rd.  This acts as the first level of resistance. If price breaks above, horizontal resistance levels cross at 109.05, 116.16 and the March 8th highs at 129.42. The first support level is today’s low, which is also the upward sloping trendline on the daily timeframe, at 100.19.  Below that, support is at the April 25th lows of 95.25, then the spike low on April 11th to 92.92.

20220428 usoil 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The daily Brent oil chart is similar to that of the WTI chart, except that the upward sloping trendline comes in much lower than current price.  Today’s move in Brent has pushed it through the 50 Day Moving Average at 106.43, as price consolidates in a symmetrical triangle.  First resistance is at the downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 110.00, then horizontal resistance at 113.95 and 120.42.  First support is at the bottom trendline of the triangle and the April 25th lows near 99.22. Below there, price can fall to the lows of March 16th at 95.51 then the 200 Day Moving Average near 85.78.

20220428 ukoil daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Brent Crude now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

As the EU prepares for an embargo of Russian oil, price has gone bid.  If both WTI and Brent can break through out of their respective triangles, they both may have room to run on the upside.

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.
Related tags: Commodities Trade Ideas WTI Brent

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls after Tesla & Alphabet earnings underwhelm
Today 01:43 PM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY forecast: Weak PMIs dampens euro as yen roars back
Today 12:52 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
Today 09:55 AM
USD/JPY, EURUSD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:11 AM
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

indices_screen
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 13, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.