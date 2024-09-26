Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Oil Declines Gold, Consolidates

Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Concerns over increasing oil supply from Libya and Saudi Arabia, along with a potential ceasefire in the Middle East, have weighed down oil prices while stabilizing gold.

By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2024 9:29 AM
Research
Key Events

  • US crude inventories drop by 4.5M barrels
  • Saudi Arabia prepares to increase output and abandon its oil price target
  • Libyan factions agree to expand crude oil production
  • The impact of China’s rate cut on oil demand remains unclear
  • Potential Middle East ceasefire holds commodity prices

Crude Oil Outlook: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-09-26_11-46-14

Source: Tradingview

Despite a bullish rebound from the strong $65 support, oil prices are showing bearish signals, potentially reflecting a correction, driven by Saudi Arabia’s indication of increasing oil production. Meanwhile, China's recent economic stimulus and the Fed's rate cuts have yet to translate into higher oil demand.

With a wide range of factors influencing oil prices—global demand from major economies, increased production from key producers, and geopolitical tensions—oil is struggling to establish a clear trend. While concerns over China’s economic outlook may ease as post-rate-cut data improves, the potential rise in supply amid the shift towards cleaner energy continues to pressure prices.

Technically, the primary bearish levels remain intact. A break below the $65 support could extend the downtrend toward the $60–$58 zone. On the upside, resistance is expected between $74 and $76, with any potential bullish trend needing to overcome these levels before further gains can be confirmed.

Gold Outlook: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Outlook: XAUUSD_2024-09-26_12-05-45

Source: Trading view

Gold is currently consolidating around the $2,660 resistance zone, holding steady at key resistance levels ahead of a potential continuation of its upward trend. The bullish trajectory remains aligned with targets at $2,710, $2,760, $2,890, and potentially $3,000. However, a stronger dollar or a Middle East ceasefire could create headwinds, leading to short-term corrections. Support levels to watch include $2,615 and $2,580 in the short term, with longer-term support at $2,540, $2,500, and $2,470.

Both commodities remain highly sensitive to the evolving situation in the Middle East. Bearish pressure may intensify if Chinese demand fails to improve, ceasefire deals materialize, or oil production ramps up. Conversely, bullish pressures could arise from improving global economic metrics, ongoing stimulus measures, and escalating geopolitical tensions that could trigger fears of a broader regional conflict.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

