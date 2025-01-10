Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth

The price of WTI crude oil is preparing to break through the critical resistance level of $75, which could amplify the current bullish pressure surrounding the price.

Since the beginning of the year, WTI has increased its price by more than 8%, surpassing the psychological barrier of $75, previously regarded as the closest resistance. This bullish pressure has intensified as the market digests concerns over a possible reduction in global production and rising energy demand due to the winter season.

Supply Issues

Concerns about limited supply from Russia are growing, as the Biden administration plans to impose additional sanctions on the country’s crude exports before Trump takes office on January 20.

At the same time, Trump's incoming administration is expected to implement a similar strategy with Iran, introducing new restrictions that could reduce oil supply by an average of 1 million barrels per day, representing approximately 1% of global daily supply.

Additionally, extreme winter weather conditions could also disrupt global oil supply. Along the U.S. Gulf Coast, concerns are growing over potential power outages caused by heavy rains and winds expected in the coming weeks, potentially interrupting extraction activity in the short term. It is also worth noting that low temperatures tend to increase global energy demand for homes and factories, further boosting oil demand during this season.

Given these factors, a potential reduction in global oil production could tip the balance between supply and demand. With reduced crude oil supply, upward pressure on prices is likely to continue increasing, particularly as OPEC has not altered its 2025 strategy to maintain production cuts aimed at keeping WTI prices stable. If this trend persists, consumers may face a scenario of stable demand and limited supply, potentially driving higher crude barrel prices.

WTI Technical Forecast

The price of WTI has increased by more than 3% in recent hours, boosted by positive U.S. employment data, with the NFP showing 256k jobs added compared to the expected 160k. Improved employment prospects have heightened short-term demand pressure, playing a key role in WTI’s recent price surge.

Source: StoneX, Tradingview