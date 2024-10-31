Crude Oil Forecast: Will the 2021 Support Hold Amid Global Shifts?

Crude Oil Forecast: The December 2021 support level remains a key factor amid shifting data on US inventories, Middle East conflicts and ceasefire hopes, economic indicators, and supply quotas. Will it hold through 2024?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 31, 2024 7:46 AM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Chinese Manufacturing PMIs: Chinese PMIs rose above the expansionary 50 mark for the first time since April 2024, providing some optimism but with additional data needed to improve the crude demand outlook from China’s economy.
  • ADP Non-Farm Payrolls: The latest ADP report showed a positive change of 233k, the highest increase since August 2023. Friday’s non-farm payroll data is anticipated to further shape monetary policy expectations and its effects on various markets, including oil.
  • Middle East Negotiations: Talks continue ahead of the US elections, but no resolutions have been reached yet, keeping supply risks elevated.
  • Impact of US Elections

Where is the 2021 Support?

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL_2024-10-31_11-01-23

Source: Tradingview

The lows recorded in December 2021, covering the 67-64 price range, have established a crucial support level that has held through 2023’s lows in March to June, as well as in December 2023 and September-October 2024.

This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

This support zone has aligned with significant market events over nearly three years and is expected to maintain its volatile, supportive effect on oil prices until a confirmed close below the 64-mark occurs. Such a break could intensify bearish scenarios, particularly as global shifts toward renewable energy progress.

Crude Oil Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL_2024-10-31_11-12-18

Source: Tradingview

Oil prices recently rebounded from the critical support zone at 66.70, rising back to 69. Volatility within the 64-67 zone is likely to continue until a decisive breakout or reversal takes place.

The RSI indicator’s recent rebound from oversold levels has formed a possible head-and-shoulders pattern below the neutral zone, with the breakout target aligning with the oversold threshold. If this head-and-shoulders pattern breaks below the 64-mark, the next support is anticipated around the 60-58 range.

On the upside, resistance is likely at levels 70 and 72 before any potential move toward the 75-76 range, which would align with the 50-period simple moving average.

— Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil Middle East China Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.